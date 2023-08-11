Maui fire death toll reaches 53 and could go higher as blazes continue

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Officials in Hawaii announced on Thursday evening that the death count from the Mauifires has reached 53 and could continue to increase in the coming days as search and rescue efforts continue on the island.

The fires have devastated the historic town of Lahaina and left more than 1,000 structures burned. Numerous people have lost their homes, while the town’s normally bustling tourist district is believed to have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, Maui County and state officials are continuing recuse efforts in the midst of what Gov Josh Green told the Associated Press is expected to be the worst natural disaster since 61 people died in a tsunami on the Big Island in 1961.

“As we get into the many hundreds of houses that were overwhelmed by fire, of course we have great concerns that we’ll find the remains of people that weren’t able to escape,” Mr Green said during an interview on CNN on Thursday.

The fire began on Tuesday, fuelled by strong winds and unusually dry summer conditions on Maui that left many residents and visitors in Lahaina with little time to take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones and neighbours safe. Some people fled the town with few possessions, while others dived into water.

As of Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines was offering travel vouchers to people with tickets to fly to Maui between now and the end of the month. Sevearl airlines offering tickets as cheap as $19 to people fly off the island. More than 14,000 people had already been moved off the island as of Wednesday, with more people moved on Thursday. Many of those people have been tourists.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for the fires to unlock federal funding to be used in recovery efforts.

Federal personnel, meanwhile, have already been involved in the rescue effort. The US Coast Guard said on Thursday that it saved the lives of 17 people who dived into the Pacific Ocean to avoid the fire and had also located 40 other survivors of the fire on land.

Coast Guard Captain Aja Kirksey said in statement reported by The New York Times that the guard’s “responders are operating and searching as though there may still be survivors in need of assistance.”

The ongoing search and rescue effort is part of the reason why Mr Green and others expect the death toll to rise in the coming days. The main fire responsible for damage in Lahaina was contained as of Thursday, though other fires continue to blaze.