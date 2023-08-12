Maui fires live update: Hawaii wildfires death toll rises to 67 as emergency alert failures revealed
As the death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii climbs to 67, officials believe it could be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history.
On Friday morning, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said search and recovery efforts were underway for the approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
So far, officials have only searched for people outside of buildings but were awaiting other support teams, including cadaver dogs, to search the interior of buildings.
Mr Green said that those unaccounted for are not presumed dead but that hundreds have been left without communications and so their safety is unclear.
“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio,” Mr Green said.
The lack of power and cellphone service may have contributed to failed alerts that were meant to warn residents of the incoming fire.
The wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, with more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property destroyed.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that the historic town has been totally wiped out.
“It’s all gone. None of it’s there. It’s all burnt to the ground,” Mr Bissen said.
Maui fires death toll now at 67
The death toll in the Hawaii fires has risen to 67 people, meaning the disaster on Maui has surpassed the deadliest disaster in recent state history, a 1961 tsunami that killed 61 people.
Maui wildfire survivor tells of ‘dead bodies floating in the water’
A Maui wildlife survivor has told how there are still “dead bodies in the water floating” following the devastating blazes that have killed at least 55 people.
Hawaiian residents are bracing for the death toll to climb higher with around 1,000 people still missing in the apocalyptic wildfires.
Kekoa Lansford told the BBC that his hometown of Lahaina, which was at the centre of the wildfires and saw 1,000 structures burn down, would take “years to fix” after the disaster.
Family of veteran missing in devastating Maui wildfires clings to hope he escaped the blaze
The family of a Korean War veteran is desperately searching for him after they lost contact with him amid the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.
Authorities in fire-scorched Maui County have confirmed at least 55 fatalities, as the largest blaze, still raging in Lahaina, is now 80 per cent contained. More than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for in what is believed to be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history, Governor Josh Green said during a press conference on Thursday night, warning that the death toll is expected to climb.
State and federal agencies are scrambling to assist endangered residents and hundreds of families across the country have been unable to locate their loved ones due to cell phone service being down.
Kim Berly told The Independent that she is worried her 79-year-old father Maurice Buen, who lives on Wainee St in Lahaina, was caught in the fire. Ms Berly said she last spoke with Mr Buen on Sunday and is now clinging to hope that he made it out of the blaze.
Death toll in Hawai’i disaster rises to 59
An estimated 59 people died in wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui this week, Governor Josh Green told CNN on Friday.
Another 1,000 people are reportedly missing in the disaster, according to officials.
Governor of Hawaii says he’s ‘never seen’ something like Maui fires
Hawai’i governor Josh Green says he’s “never” seen a combination of disasters like the recent, devastating fires in Maui.
“One can safely say we do have wildfires every year but we’ve always been able to contain them,” he told CNN on Friday. “Whether the variables are different this time or not, I’ve been in Hawaii for 23 years, but I have never seen the convergence of a fire, a hurricane, and gale force winds at the same time near one of our towns.”
Over 1500 structures were damaged or destroyed in Hawaii wildfire
A report from The New York Times estimated that around 1,1900 structures in Lahaina on the island of Maui were “visibly damaged or destroyed” by the wildfires.
The estimate is a massive increase from the roughly 700 structures that were previously thought to be burned in the fires.
Satellite mobile hotspots reach Maui to try to rebuild communications
Portable mobile hotspots have arrived in Maui to restore Internet service and help victims of the devastating wildfire call for help.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green told reporters on Thursday that with communication systems destroyed in the fires, many of those unaccounted for had been unable to confirm they were safe.
“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio. You compound some of that. So when we’re speaking to our officers, we need them to get a sat phone,” he said.
“There’s around 1,000 missing. It doesn’t mean that many have passed - I’m not saying that at all - but because we can’t contact them we can’t know.”
Verizon told CNN that its teams on Thursday had deployed a first batch of satellite-based mobile hotspots at evacuation sites on Maui.
The company was also barging heavier equipment from Honolulu, including mobile equipment on wheels that connect to a carrier’s service via satellite. It was also moving a satellite trailer that provides service to cell sites with damaged fibre connections.
“Our team is closely monitoring the situation on the ground and our network performance,” a Verizon spokesperson told CNN.
“Verizon engineers on the island are working to restore service in impacted areas as quickly and safely as possible.”
Is it safe to travel to Hawaii?
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has said: “Non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time. Visitors currently on Maui for non-essential travel reasons are being asked to leave the island as rescue and recovery efforts continue.”
The HTA added: “Currently, travel is still welcomed to the island of Hawaii. Visitors are encouraged to contact their hotel accommodations provider and airlines for updates that could affect their stay on island.”
Why the wildfire loss of Lahaina’s banyan tree is so devastating
As wildfires tore through the Hawaiian Island of Maui this week, not even the famed banyan tree could be spared from the raging flames.
The beloved tree, which has stood at the centre of the historic town of Lahaina for more than 150 years, was left scorched and charred beyond recognition, images showing its blackened branches and trunks among the embers.
But, despite the damage, for now, the tree is still standing.
For many years, the iconic tree along the Lahaina town’s Front Street served as a gathering place.
Residents of Lahaina will be permitted to return on Friday
Hawaii governor Josh Green said residents of Lahaina – the town on Maui ravaged by wildfires this past week – will be allowed to return on Friday, 11 August.
“They will see destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives,” Mr Green told local news outlet KHON 2.
People can expect an announcement from Maui mayor Richard Bissen about how residents can return home and if there will be a curfew.
