✕ Close Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii climbs to 67, officials believe it could be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history.

On Friday morning, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said search and recovery efforts were underway for the approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

So far, officials have only searched for people outside of buildings but were awaiting other support teams, including cadaver dogs, to search the interior of buildings.

Mr Green said that those unaccounted for are not presumed dead but that hundreds have been left without communications and so their safety is unclear.

“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio,” Mr Green said.

The lack of power and cellphone service may have contributed to failed alerts that were meant to warn residents of the incoming fire.

The wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, with more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property destroyed.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that the historic town has been totally wiped out.

“It’s all gone. None of it’s there. It’s all burnt to the ground,” Mr Bissen said.