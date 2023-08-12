✕ Close Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii has reached 80 as more evacuations are underway in the western area of Kaanapali.

A new fire burning on the island triggered the evacuation of the community in Kaanapali on Friday night, the Maui Police Department announced on social media.

This comes after wildfires engulfed Upcountry, Kula and Lahaina earlier in the week, forcing evacuations, with officials believing this could be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history.

The County of Maui said early Friday that 14,900 visitors left Maui by air Thursday.

On Friday morning, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said search and recovery efforts were underway for the approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for. So far, officials have only searched for people outside of buildings but were awaiting other support teams, including cadaver dogs, to search the interior of buildings.

The lack of power and cellphone service may have contributed to failed alerts that were meant to warn residents of the incoming fire.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $100m to fund relief efforts.