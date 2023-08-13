Maui wildfires: Hawaii death toll tops 93 as governor warns more bodies likely to be found
Officials warn death toll will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue
Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii has reached 93 as more evacuations are underway in the western area of Kaanapali.
Officials say teams including cadaver-sniffing dogs have only covered 3 per cent of a search area and governor Josh Green has warned the death toll is likely to rise as those search operations continue to find more bodies.
The latest in a string of fires that have ravaged parts of the island triggered the evacuation of the community in Kaanapali on Friday night, the Maui Police Department announced on social media.
Officials believe the wildfires, which are now the country’s worst in terms of casualties in more than 100 years, could end up being the deadliest disaster in the state’s history. Earlier on Friday the authorities said 14,900 visitors left Maui by air the day before.
Many fire survivors said they did not hear any sirens or receive a warning giving them enough time to prepare, realising they were in danger only when they saw flames or heard explosions. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Maui wildfires ‘the worst natural disaster Hawaii ever faced’
With the death toll from the Maui wildfires reaching 93 early on Sunday, governor Josh Green has labeled it the “worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced”.
The scale of the damage came into sharper focus on Saturday, four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled the historic resort town of Lahaina, obliterating buildings and melting cars.
Expressing shock over the scale of devastation, Mr Green said: “We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them healthcare, and then turn to rebuilding.”
Namita Singh reports:
Death toll stands at 93 and is expected to rise further in coming days, say officials
As communication failed, chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames
In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience.
Power and cellular outages for residents further stymied communication efforts. Radio reports were scarce, some survivors reported, even as the blaze began to consume the town. Road blocks then forced fleeing drivers onto one narrow downtown street, creating a bottleneck that was quickly surrounded by flames on all sides.
In deadly Maui wildfires, communication failed. Chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames
In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience
Where in Maui are the wildfires?
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires reaches 93
The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii has reached 93.
Maui County announced the updated fatality figures for its island on Sunday morning.
Jason Momoa issues stern warning to holidaymakers travelling to Maui
Jason Momoa has issued a stern message to holidaymakers hoping to still travel to Maui amid the fatal wildfires.
Two days after sharing his “heartbreak” about the wildfires that have devastated the Hawaiian island, Momoa shared a post stating: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI.”
Jacob Stolworthy reports.
Stevie Nicks shares moving tribute to Hawaii town turned to ashes by wildfires
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram to Lahaina, the Maui town worst-affected by the ongoing wildfires.
Nicks wrote that she owns a house on Maui a short distance from the town, and called Lahaina “the most magical place on earth”.
She captioned the tribute: “Lahaina is not gone ~ It is just away.”
Hawaii newlyweds detail ‘heartbreaking’ escape from Maui wildfires
A newlywed couple who were married in Hawaii have detailed their “heartbreaking” escape from Maui wildfires. Cindy and Bob Curler hadn’t envisioned spending their wedding night sharing a sofa in a garage, but that’s what happened when they were unable to get back to their Lahaina hotel on Tuesday 8 August, as wildfires swallowed the town. Their driver was forced to take them to the site where he parks his limousine, with Cindy still in her strapless lace gown, and Bob in his crisp blue suit. “We’re more heartbroken to see what the town is like and what the locals are dealing with,” Cindy said after the experience. “Yes, it was our wedding day and night, but that’s only one night for us where these people are impacted for the rest of their lives.”
Scale of wildfire scarring on charred Maui land captured in aerial footage
Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of wildfires that ravaged the island of Maui. Large patches of land in the area of Olinda were charred black and brown, while burnt trees remained standing as smoke loomed overhead. Maui County officials confirmed Friday afternoon (11 August) that the death toll from the Hawaii wildfires had increased to 67. The blazes are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, racing through parched brush covering the island.
Counting deaths and cost of wildfires ‘still in early stages’
Efforts to assess the full impact of the wildfires to Hawaii are still in their early stages, officials there warned on Saturday, even as the death toll rose to 89.
The fire that razed the historic Maui town of Lahaina is already the deadliest in the US for more than a century.
Crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3 per cent of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles and it is full of our loved ones. And we’ve got 89 so far. Today we identified two,” noting that the death toll is likely to grow and “none of us really know the size of it yet.” He spoke as federal emergency workers picked through an ashen moonscape left by the fire. Teams marked the ruins of homes in Lahaina with a bright orange X for an initial search and HR when they found human remains.
Pelletier said that identifying the dead is extremely challenging because “we pick up the remains and they fall apart... When we find our family and our friends, the remains that we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal”. Dogs worked the rubble, and their occasional bark — used to alert their handlers to a possible corpse — echoed over the hot and colorless landscape. “It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced,” Governor Josh Green remarked Saturday as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street.
“We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding.”
Maui wildfires death toll rises as rebuild cost put at $6bn
