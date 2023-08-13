✕ Close Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii has reached 93 as more evacuations are underway in the western area of Kaanapali.

Officials say teams including cadaver-sniffing dogs have only covered 3 per cent of a search area and governor Josh Green has warned the death toll is likely to rise as those search operations continue to find more bodies.

The latest in a string of fires that have ravaged parts of the island triggered the evacuation of the community in Kaanapali on Friday night, the Maui Police Department announced on social media.

Officials believe the wildfires, which are now the country’s worst in terms of casualties in more than 100 years, could end up being the deadliest disaster in the state’s history. Earlier on Friday the authorities said 14,900 visitors left Maui by air the day before.

Many fire survivors said they did not hear any sirens or receive a warning giving them enough time to prepare, realising they were in danger only when they saw flames or heard explosions. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.