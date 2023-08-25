Jump to content

Hawaii releases names of 388 people still missing after deadly Maui wildfires

Maui County officials asked that if anyone knows a person on the list to be safe and accounted for to contact authorities

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Friday 25 August 2023 14:18
The names of 388 people still missing after the deadly Maui wildfires two weeks ago have been released by officials in Hawaii.

115 deaths have been confirmed following the deadliest fires in more than a century in the United States which largely destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

Maui County officials asked that if anyone knows a person on the list to be safe and accounted for to contact authorities.

The list was compiled by the FBI after an earlier log stood at a tentative 1,100.

“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed,” Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement.

“This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

Individuals were added to the list if officials had their first and last names and a verified contact for the person had reported them missing.

An additional 1,732 people who were previously reported missing have been found safe as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.

