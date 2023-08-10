✕ Close Brush Fires Rage In Hawaii

At least six people have died in wildfires raging on the Hawaiian island of Maui, mayor Richard Bissen Jr has said.

Several others are unaccounted for while hospitals on Maui are overwhelmed by burn and smoke inhalation victims, officials added.

Mr Bissen Jr said the fatalities had been confirmed moments before a news conference on Wednesday.

“I’m sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed we’ve had six fatalities. We are still in search and rescue mode.”

Search and rescue teams are struggling to reach parts of Maui cut off by three out-of-control blazes.

More than 2,100 people were housed across four emergency shelters on Wednesday evening, state officials said .

Wildfires whipped up by strong winds from Hurricane Dora have destroyed homes, knocked out 911 and cell services, and forced residents to flee into the ocean.