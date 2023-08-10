At least six people dead in Maui as Hawaii wildfires continue to burn out of control

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least six people have died in wildfires raging on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to mayor Richard Bissen Jr.

Several others are unaccounted for while hospitals on Maui are overwhelmed by burn and smoke inhalation victims, officials said, and at least six people are recorded as injured.

Mr Bissen Jr said the fatalities had been confirmed moments before a news conference on Wednesday.

“I’m sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed we’ve had six fatalities. We are still in a search and rescue mode.”

Wildfires whipped up by strong winds from Hurricane Dora have destroyed homes, knocked out 911 and cell services, and forced residents to flee into the ocean.

Search and rescue teams are struggling to reach parts of Maui cut off by three out-of-control blazes.

Earlier, Governor Josh Brown, who is expected to return to Hawaii on Wednesday night, said in a statement he was anticipating fatalities on Maui.

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected,” Mr Brown said.

An aerial view of a wildfire in Kihei, Maui County, Hawaii (Clint Hansen of Maui Real Estate Radio/TMX via REUTERS)

Thousands of people were evacuated from Maui and the Big Island after wildfires destroyed buildings, cut off power to 15,000 residents and burned through thousands of acres.

More than 2,100 people were housed across four emergency shelters on Wednesday evening, state officials said.

Some shelters have been “overrun” with tourists,” acting governor Sylvia Luke told reporters.

A dozen residents of Lahaina were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Tuesday night after throwing themselves into the ocean to escape a blaze that has destroyed large parts of the historic town.

Another fire is threatening buildings in the southern coastal town of Kihei, and a third fire raging in the inland mountainous region of Kula is yet to be contained.

Ms Luke told CNN that the state was facing an “unprecedented” natural disaster and called on the White House to declare a federal emergency to provide immediate support.

“We are already in communication with other hospital systems about relieving the burden — the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui Hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment,” Ms Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.

The White House hasn’t yet declared a federal disaster, but said on Wednesday it was directing all available assets from the US Coast Guard, Navy, and Marines to assist in the rescue effort.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed," President Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

The fires may now surpass the devastation of 1992’s Hurricane Iniki, which killed six people and caused $3.1bn in damage.

Between Monday and Wednesday, wind gusts as high as 67mph were recorded in Maui, according to the National Weather Service.

Josh Marcus contributed reporting to this story.