Sixty survivors found alive sheltering in Maui home as search enters ninth day

Sixty survivors of the Maui wildfires have been rescued from a single home that had been cut off since wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, officials say.

The large group had sheltered in an isolated residence in western Maui that had been without electricity and cell phone coverage since 8 August, Maui County mayor Richard Bisset said.

Mr Bisset revealed details of the extraordinary rescue as the death toll from the deadly wildfires rose to 106.

“We discovered yesterday that there was a family that was housing 60 people at a home on the west side, and many of those folks were unaccounted for, and they’ve now been reunited with their families,” Mr Bisset said.

The group were without phones, power and internet, according to Maui police chief John Pelletier.

No further details were immediately available about where the survivors’ conditions or where they were found.

As the painstaking search and rescue efforts continue, officials estimate that 1,300 Maui residents remain unaccounted for.

A resident walks through the ruins of a a house destroyed by the Lahaina Fire (EPA)

Hawaii governor Josh Green said just 35 per cent of burned out areas had been searched, and he expects the death toll to rise in the coming days.

Hundreds of specialist Federal Emergency Management Agency agents have arrived on the island, along with at least 20 cadaver dogs.

Only five of the victims had been identified by Tuesday afternoon, and a mobile morgue unit with additional coroners has arrived in Hawaii to help sift through remains, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden plans to travel to Maui with First Lady Jill Biden on 21 August to inspect the affected areas and victims and officials involved in the recovery operation.