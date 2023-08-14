Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family of four who died in the Maui wildfires after getting trapped in their car while trying to flee from Lahaina have now been identified.

The bodies of Salote Takafua, her son Tony Takafua and parents Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone were found inside a burned-out car near their home on Thursday, according to Hawaii News Now.

In a statement, the family said: “The magnitude of our grief is indescribable, and their memories will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

Family friend Lylas Kanemoto told The Associated Press that the loss of four members of the family was “unbearable”.

“At least we have closure for them, but the loss and heartbreak is unbearable for many. We as a community has to just embrace each other and support our families, friends, and our community to our best of our abilities,” she said.

Ms Kanemoto said she was still awaiting news about her cousin Glen Yoshino, who has been missing since the wildfires swept through Lahaina.

The death toll from the deadliest wildfires in the United States in more than a century rose to 96 on Monday, with Hawaii Governor Josh Green warning that hundreds more victims could be found as specialist search teams comb through destroyed homes around Lahaina.

“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Mr Green told CBS Mornings.

Salote Takafua, right, died along with her son Tony Takafua and parents after trying to flee the Maui wildfires in their car (Facebook)

“They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

Identifying victims was proving difficult due to the severe nature of their injuries, Mr Green added.

The fire that wiped out much of the historic west Maui town of Lahaina was 85 per cent contained as of Sunday night, Maui County officials said.

Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, who died along with heir adult daughter Salote Takafua and grandson Tony Takafua while trying to escape Lahaina (Facebook)

Some 2,700 homes, business and cultural, civic and religious buildings were destroyed in Lahaina, Mr Green said in a video statement. An estimated $5.6bn in value had “gone away”, he said.

Local business owners say that looters have started raiding what’s left of the property in the town.