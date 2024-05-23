Memorial Day Weekend travel threatened as severe thunderstorms roll across Northeast: Live
More than 40m people will travel by road or plane this Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend travel may be disrupted by severe thunderstorms rolling into the northeast on Thursday.
Thunderstorms will hit Interstate 95 — the main north-south freeway connecting the East Coast — in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as Memorial Day weekend travel begins Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
The storms could bring heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts, according to the NWS. These conditions may cause delays and dangerous conditions for Memorial Day travellers getting an early start to their weekend.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the heaviest Memorial Day travel in nearly 20 years.
Some 43.8m people will likely travel at least 50 miles over the weekend, with most of them taking road trips, the AAA said.
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects at least 3m people to pass through security checkpoints this weekend.
Forecasted rain and thunderstorms may also cause air travel delays in the Great Lakes region on Friday. These storms could last through Sunday, the NWS forecasts.
Severe thunderstorms to hit Pennsylvania, New Jersey today
Severe thunderstorms bringing the potential for heavy rain, hail and wind gusts will hit eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey today, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms will center over Interstate 95, the main north-south freeway on the east coast, as Memorial Day travel kicks off in earnest.
Memorial Day travel expected to hit highest numbers since 2005
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the heaviest Memorial Day travel in nearly 20 years.
Some 43.8m people will likely travel at least 50 miles over the weekend, with most of them taking road trips, the AAA said, a 4 per cent increase from 2023. Most of those travellers will take a car to their destination, the AAA predicts.
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects at least 3m people to pass through security checkpoints this weekend as airports brace for heavy traffic.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments