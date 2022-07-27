Jump to content
July currently driest since 1911 for England, Met Office figures show

Only 24% of the expected average rain for the month has fallen in England so far.

Emily Beament
Wednesday 27 July 2022 13:35
A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)
England has had its driest July since 1911 so far this month, figures from the Met Office show.

The latest data reveals there has only been 15.8mm (0.6inches) of rain averaged across England, just 24% of the amount that would be expected in an average July.

The Met Office said that at this stage in the month – up to July 26 – the country would have expected well over three-quarters of the month’s rain to have already fallen in an average July.

Across the UK it has been the driest July since 1984 so far, with an average of 37.7mm (1.5 inches) of rain, and it is the eighth driest in records stretching back to 1836.

