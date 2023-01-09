Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California.

The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday, noting that while five inches of rain had fallen in the area since the early hours, worse was to come this afternoon and evening.

Santa Barbara emergency officials then subsequently issued a shelter in place warning for those not already evacuated, advising them to go to innermost room or high ground.

More severe weather is forecast for California this week after days of heavy rain, snow and damaging winds, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.

A flash flood warning is in place with Santa Barbara, where Montecito is located, along with neighouring counties of Santa Maria and Lompoc CA until 4.45pm (PST), the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. Parts of the coastal Highway 1 were closed due to flooding, officials warned.

Five years ago, 23 people were killed in a mudslide in Montecito, AP reported, and 100 homes were destroyed.

It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two young children were at home when the evacuation order was issued. The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.

Prince Harry has been the subject of wall-to-wall media coverage for days ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. He spoke about his relationship with the royal family and alleged mistreatment of himself and his wife in a series of TV interviews with ITV, Good Morning America and 60 Minutes which were aired ahead of the book’s release.

Other residents of the ritzy, coastal enclave include Oprah Winfrey, Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres. The evacuation order affects about 10,000 people.

The canyon communities under evacuation orders are under hillsides burned bare in recent years by wildfires, and where the heavy rainfall has already flooded roads and swollen waterways.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the decision to evacuate came “based on the continuing high rate of rainfall with no indication that that is going to change before nightfall.”

The intense “atmospheric river” will also bring 60mph winds and the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows in burn scar areas in the state, NWS reported.

More than 104,000 people were currently without power across the state, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.