Huge spill of unknown mystery liquid found in Baltic Sea between Sweden and Finland
The Swedish coastguard said the substance is not mineral oil, but suggested it could be a biofuel
A huge spill of a mystery liquid has been found floating on the surface of the sea between Sweden and Finland, the Swedish coastguard said.
The spill spanned 33 sq miles (77 sq km) in the Gulf of Bothnia region of the Baltic Sea that separates the two countries.
Since the spill was detected on Wednesday, samples have been taken to find out what the substance is and planes have been flown to gauge how far it had spread.
The coastguard said in a statement: “What the spill consists of is still not clear but it is not mineral oil, and there is currently no immediate threat of landfall.”
A preliminary investigation into environmental crimes has also been launched.
The coastguard said: “Among other things, it is being investigated which ships have been in the area and what cargo they have had.”
On Thursday, it said the spill was no longer visible and that – recently – spills of substances other than oil had become more prevalent.
Jonatan Tholin, head of the coast guard investigation, said in a statement: “New types of fuel being transported at sea are increasing – for instance biofuel – and when in contact with water, they exhibit a great variety of behaviours which makes it more complicated to quickly establish what substance it is.”
The coastguard said it could not comment on what measures would be taken to deal with the spill until the analysis of the samples is completed next week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies