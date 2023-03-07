Norfolk Southern employee killed in new train crash

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Norfolk Southern employee has been killed after a dump truck collided with a train on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in Cleveland, Ohio, and was first reported by WKYC.

In a statement issued by the Norfolk Southern Corporation, the employee was identified as conductor Louis Shuster.

The statement continued: “At this time, officials are reporting that the conductor was struck by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing at the facility.

“Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues. We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

Mr Shuster was 46 years old and from Broadview Heights, Ohio, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Saturday, a Norfolk Southern train derailed at a crossing in Clark County, Ohio, leading multiple cars to come off the tracks.

And last month, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio causing toxic materials to leak into the community and leading to a chemical fire.