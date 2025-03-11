No containers of sodium cyanide on North Sea crash vessel, owner says
There are no containers of sodium cyanide onboard a ship involved in a crash in the North Sea, its owner said.
Shipping company Ernst Russ said Solong has empty containers previously used to transport the “hazardous chemical”.
There were fears the Portuguese vessel was carrying sodium cyanide when it collided with tanker Stena Immaculate on Monday morning.
Ernst Russ said in a statement: “We are able to confirm that there are no containers onboard ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported.
“There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored.”
His Majesty’s Coastguard said Salong is still alight and has drifted away from the original site of the collision.
A fire onboard Stena Immaculate “has greatly diminished”, it added.