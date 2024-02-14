NYC storm live: Millions under winter weather alerts as Central Park sees most snow in two years
School cancelled across northeast ahead of snow day which will hit New York and more of the US Northeast
New York City officials brace for looming winter storm
A massive winter storm was sweeping the US northeast on Tuesday with more than 40 million people under weather warnings.
Schools shuttered across states and non-essential government employees were told to stay home. People were asked to stay off the roads where possible because of treacherous conditions that were forecast to continue into the evening commute.
Tuesday’s snowstorm was the first major event of its kind in New York City since February 2022, the National Weather Service reported. Some 3.2 inches of snow fell on Central Park, the most in two years, but less than the six inches or more than was earlier expected.
Traffic backed up across the city throughout the day, and the subway system and other train networks reported delays.
More than 1,400 flights were delayed in the US with New York’s La Guardia and JFK, Newark in New Jersey, and Boston Logan the worst affected.
Watch: Thundersnow in Nashville
The rare phenomenon of “thundersnow” - when thunderstorms and snowfall happen at the same time - was witnessed in Nashville on Monday night.
Wind and coastal warnings accompany the snow
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for the New York area until 6pm eastern time on Tuesday.
Coastal flood warnings and advisories were in place for the entire coastline due to high tides.
A gale warning was also in effect for the ocean waters today, according to the NWS.
New Yorkers warned to be on alert as temperatures plunge
City officials were issuing warnings for New Yorkers as sub-zero conditions set in.
Temperatures were expected to fall below freezing on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service, meaning that melting snow and standing water on roads and sidewalks may become icy into Wednesday.
“As snow melts from sidewalks, trees and buildings, it could potentially re-freeze,” the city’s emergency management service said.
“Please exercise caution on sidewalks, outdoor stairs and escalators, unenclosed subways and train stations, and while biking or driving on roads, especially at night.”
Watch: How the snowstorm developed across New York
More wintry conditions forecast across the US later this week
From tomorrow into Thursday, a weak storm system will cross the central Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes region, according to the National Weather Service, producing a few inches of snow.
However, temperatures for large areas of the Midwest will continue to be above normal, with temperatures somewhat below normal for the Northeast.
There will be the beginning of a surge of Arctic air from Canada by late Wednesday and Thursday into the northern High Plains, and this will set the stage for even colder temperatures arriving by the latter part of the week.
Timelapse footage from satellites captures nor’easter shifting across US
Winter storm warnings lifted for most of New York
Earlier on Tuesday the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York lifted the Winter Storm Warning for Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island, saying it was likely that warnings for Brooklyn and Queens would also soon be lifted.
During the day New York City remained under a Travel Advisory as temperatures dropped and snow melted, leading to possibility of icy roads
The NWS said crews would continue to plow snow overnight to mitigate snow-fall effects and advised people to continue to avoid unnecessary travel.
The forcaster added it was also monitoring reports of downed trees and urged caution to residents for branches and trees weakend by the snow storm.
Power goes out
More than 140,000 people were without power in Pennsylvania during the heavy winter storm on Tuesday.
More than 12,000 had also lost power in New Jersey, and nearly 5,000 in New York.
Further south, 11,600 people in North Carolina had outages, according to utility tracker, poweroutage.us.
‘Puking’ snow in Connecticut
A resident in Connecticut shared a photo of the storm “puking” snow on Tuesday.
Self-described weather enthusiast, Michael Solomonides, posted an image on X, formerly Twitter, at 9am EST of the mounds of snow outside his window. He said that 9.7 inches had fallen so far in East Farmington Heights.
