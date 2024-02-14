✕ Close New York City officials brace for looming winter storm

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A massive winter storm was sweeping the US northeast on Tuesday with more than 40 million people under weather warnings.

Schools shuttered across states and non-essential government employees were told to stay home. People were asked to stay off the roads where possible because of treacherous conditions that were forecast to continue into the evening commute.

Tuesday’s snowstorm was the first major event of its kind in New York City since February 2022, the National Weather Service reported. Some 3.2 inches of snow fell on Central Park, the most in two years, but less than the six inches or more than was earlier expected.

Traffic backed up across the city throughout the day, and the subway system and other train networks reported delays.

More than 1,400 flights were delayed in the US with New York’s La Guardia and JFK, Newark in New Jersey, and Boston Logan the worst affected.