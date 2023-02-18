Ohio train derailment — updates: Whistleblower Erin Brockovich to visit East Palestine amid chemical fears
Rail company Norfolk Southern has a checkered past of deadly accidents and silencing whistleblowers long before the Ohio derailment
Donald Trump has taken credit for the deployment of FEMA aid to East Palestine, Ohio, where a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
Confirming his upcoming visit to East Palestine on Saturday, Mr Trump did not miss a chance to slam the Biden administration and baselessly claimed that an earlier announcement by his son Donald Trump Jr prompted the White House to deploy FEMA’s assistance.
“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social. “Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to “move.” The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!”
FEMA issued a joint statement with Governor Mike DeWine on Friday saying a regional incident management assistance team will arrive in the village.
It will be the first time Mr Trump addresses the disastrous train derailment. Critics have pointed to the Trump administration’s decision in 2017 to roll back an earlier Obama rule which required some freight trains to use electronically-controlled pneumatic brakes if cars were carrying flammable liquids.
VOICES: I went home to report on the Ohio train derailment
“Like the rest of the country, I was shocked and morbidly fascinated by the towering pillar of black that rose above East Palestine in early February after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and officials chose to burn off the hazardous and highly flammable vinyl chloride gas it was carrying,” Graig Graziosi writes for The Independent.
Unlike the rest of the country, Graig was already very familiar with the tiny Ohio village — he spent many hours there in his early and late teens.
What he found was a deep - and justifiable - distrust.
I went home to report on the Ohio train derailment, and discovered a deep distrust
The people with the power to help East Palestine are being met with scepticism from residents — and it’s hard to blame them
EPA administrator tells residents to ‘trust the government’
The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency got a first-hand look on Thursday at the toll left by a freight train derailment in Ohio, where toxic chemicals spilled or were burned off, leaving the stench of fresh paint nearly two weeks later.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who walked along a creek that still reeks of chemicals, sought to reassure skeptical residents that the water is fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe around East Palestine, where just under 5,000 people live near the Pennsylvania state line.
“I’m asking they trust the government. I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust,” Regan said. “We’re testing for everything that was on that train.”
The Ohio train derailment was ‘predicted’ by 2022 Netflix movie
Netflix viewers have drawn uncanny parallels between a recent film and the chemical spill that took place in Ohio earlier this month.
White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, was released on the Netflix late last year.
Adapted from the acclaimed 1985 novel by American writer Don DeLillo, the film follows a death-obsessed academic (Driver), and his family.
One of the biggest plot points in both the book and film concerns a train crash which release a huge cloud of toxic chemicals into the air, referred to somewhat euphemistically as the Airbourne Toxic Event.
Louis Chilton has the story.
Netflix movie White Noise 'predicted' train derailment in Ohio
Back on 3 February, a freight train derailed in the Ohio town of East Palestine, with 20 of the cars carrying hazardous materials
The DC blame game begins over Ohio train derailment. Whose fault is it?
“The only way I can describe it is like the doors of hell were open.”
That’s how Mahoning County Hazmat chief Steve Szekely described the acrid cloud of black smoke in the aftermath of the 3 February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where around 50 cars, some of them carrying toxic chemicals, went sliding off the tracks.
That disaster has caused residents and local wildlife to suffer a variety of symptoms, and led to chaos in Washington DC, as officials have sought to pin the tragedy on one party or policy.
Read more of Josh Marcus’s report for The Independent below.
The DC blame game begins over Ohio train derailment. Whose fault is it?
Experts argue industry practices, mechanical issues, regulations, and labour problems all contributed to crash, writes Josh Marcus
‘I’m exhausted’: East Palestine residents on mental toll of living in the shadow of catastrophic train accident
Residents affected by the train derailment are still waiting for satisfactory answers. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi reports from East Palestine.
Many are sceptical about the rail company Norfolk Southern’s intentions, sceptical about what they’re being told by the Environmental Protection Agency, and sceptical of the state’s response.
Read the full story below.
Uncertainty weighs heavy on East Palestine after train derailment
Residents affected by the train derailment are still waiting for satisfactory answers. Graig Graziosi reports from East Palestine
At least 18 Norfolk Southern employees have died on job since 1991
At least 18 Norfolk Southern employees have died on the job since 1991, according to figures from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Railroad Workers Union.
The latest fatality was in December 2022 when trainee conductor Walter James Griffin III was killed and another conductor was seriously injured after being struck by a piece of metal from a passing train car in Bessemer, Alabama. The death is still under investigation.
In 2005, nine people including one Norfolk Southern engineer died and 250 people were injured from toxic chlorine exposure after two Norfolk Southern freight trains collided near Graniteville, South Carolina.
The fatalities were a result of chlorine searing the victims’ lungs. An NTSB accident report blamed the crash on the failure of one train crew to return a main line switch to the normal position after completing work on the track.
Ohio train derailment: Senator Sherrod Brown calls for state of emergency to be declared in East Palestine
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has called on governor Mike DeWine to declare a state of emergency in East Palestine after a catastrophic derailment bled chemicals into the water, air and earth.
“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope,” Mr Brown said in a statement.
Mr Brown said he was grateful to the state agencies who have responded to the “unprecedented disaster” on 3 February.
“But it’s critical we act quickly to supplement those efforts,” adding that additional federal resources would play a critical role in helping residents get back on their feet.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown calls for state of emergency in East Palestine
“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope,” the senator said this week
East Palestine residents complaint of rashes, headaches, and respiratory symptoms
Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, have shared their contamination fears after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
“When we went back on the 10th, that’s when we decided that we couldn’t raise our kids here,” Amanda Greathouse told CNN, adding that a smell reminiscent of “hair perming solution” was still lingering. “When we left, I had a rash on my skin on my arm, and my eyes were burning for a few days after that.”
Ms Greathouse told the network that she had felt nauseous when she returned to her house, just a block away from the site of the derailment.
“The chemical smell was so strong that it made me nauseous,” Ms Greathouse, a mother of two young children, added.
“I just wanted to quickly pick up what I needed and leave. I only took a few pieces of clothes because even the clothes smelled like chemicals, and I’m afraid to put them on my kids.”
FEMA to send help to East Palestine
Two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into East Palestine, Ohio, Governor Mike Dewine announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will send assistance to the community.
The White House has previously said that FEMA was closely coordinating with the emergency operation centers responding to the incident, but the agency had yet to announce a visit to East Palestine.
“Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs,” a joint statement by the Governor’s office and FEMA read.
Trump planning to visit East Palestine after train derailment
Donald Trump is gearing up to visit East Palestine, Ohio, as it continues to grapple with the consequences of a train derailment earlier this month.
The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, announced the plans via Twitter on Friday night.
“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” he wrote. “If our “leaders” are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”
Mr Trump appeared to confirm the report on Truth Social, writing: “Great people who need help, NOW!”
Fox News reported that Mr Trump will meet with East Palestine residents on Wednesday, almost three weeks after the 3 February derailment.
