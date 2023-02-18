✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Donald Trump has taken credit for the deployment of FEMA aid to East Palestine, Ohio, where a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.

Confirming his upcoming visit to East Palestine on Saturday, Mr Trump did not miss a chance to slam the Biden administration and baselessly claimed that an earlier announcement by his son Donald Trump Jr prompted the White House to deploy FEMA’s assistance.

“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social. “Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to “move.” The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!”

FEMA issued a joint statement with Governor Mike DeWine on Friday saying a regional incident management assistance team will arrive in the village.

It will be the first time Mr Trump addresses the disastrous train derailment. Critics have pointed to the Trump administration’s decision in 2017 to roll back an earlier Obama rule which required some freight trains to use electronically-controlled pneumatic brakes if cars were carrying flammable liquids.