Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, have voiced fears of chemical “poisoning after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.

Despite repeated assurances that air and water testing has shown no signs of contaminants, some around East Palestine, along the Pennsylvania state line, are still skeptical and afraid to return to their homes. Conflicting advice from federal agents has bolstered those concerns, they said.

EPA and state lawmakers have told people it was safe to return to their homes and at the same time, sent a legal notice to the rail operator over the threat of environmental contamination.

“I can’t help but feel like I’m slowly poisoning my kids by staying,” East Palestine resident Candice Desanzo told The Guardian.

“People are just angry but they don’t know who to be angry with because we’re not getting enough information to know who to be mad at,” Jami Cozza also told the outlet. “‘The air is fine, but don’t go outside. Your water is fine, but drink bottled water.’ You can’t trust them.”

On 3rd February, around 50 rail cars of a Norfolk Southern train, some carrying hazardous materials, careened off the tracks in the small town. Clean-up crews subsequently carried out a controlled burn on flammable substances sending noxious clouds billowing across the area.