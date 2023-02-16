✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

A lawsuit filed by residents in East Palestine alleges that efforts to clean up and mitigate the calamity after a train carrying toxic substances derailed nearly two weeks ago have instead worsened the situation.

The residents have demanded punitive damages and medical monitoring.

The case filed by law firm Morgan & Morgan alleges authorities “purportedly blew holes in the cars containing vinyl chloride, dumping 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride” into the area.

The Norfolk Southern freight train carrying 20 cars of hazardous materials derailed near the state border with Pennsylvania on 3 February, sparking concerns of lasting environmental damage and health issues for residents.

Officials carried out a controlled detonation which sent noxious black clouds billowing into the air.

“I’m not sure Norfolk Southern could have come up with a worse plan to address this disaster,” said attorney John Morgan.

“Residents exposed to vinyl chloride may already be undergoing DNA mutations that could linger for years or even decades before manifesting as terrible and deadly cancers.”

Ohio governor Mike DeWine has insisted there is no lingering danger to residents of East Palestine, adding that tests on air and water around the site showed no cause for concern.