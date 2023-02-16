Ohio train derailment – live: Lawsuit says Norfolk’s clean up efforts ‘made it worse’ as locals demand answers
Residents demand punitive damages as governor says there’s no cause of concern
A lawsuit filed by residents in East Palestine alleges that efforts to clean up and mitigate the calamity after a train carrying toxic substances derailed nearly two weeks ago have instead worsened the situation.
The residents have demanded punitive damages and medical monitoring.
The case filed by law firm Morgan & Morgan alleges authorities “purportedly blew holes in the cars containing vinyl chloride, dumping 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride” into the area.
The Norfolk Southern freight train carrying 20 cars of hazardous materials derailed near the state border with Pennsylvania on 3 February, sparking concerns of lasting environmental damage and health issues for residents.
Officials carried out a controlled detonation which sent noxious black clouds billowing into the air.
“I’m not sure Norfolk Southern could have come up with a worse plan to address this disaster,” said attorney John Morgan.
“Residents exposed to vinyl chloride may already be undergoing DNA mutations that could linger for years or even decades before manifesting as terrible and deadly cancers.”
Ohio governor Mike DeWine has insisted there is no lingering danger to residents of East Palestine, adding that tests on air and water around the site showed no cause for concern.
Lawsuit alleges Norfolk's clean up efforts 'made it worse'
A lawsuit filed in the United States District Court by some residents in the area alleges the efforts of authorities to clean up and mitigate the calamity have instead worsened the situation, demanding punitive damages and medical monitoring.
The case filed by law firm Morgan & Morgan alleges after authorities "purportedly blew holes in the cars containing vinyl chloride, dumping 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride" into the area.
According to the EPA, this is more than double the amount of vinyl chloride all industrial emitters release in the United States – combined – over the course of a year. Vinyl chloride is a known carcinogen, to which there is no safe level of exposure.
“I’m not sure Norfolk Southern could have come up with a worse plan to address this disaster,” said attorney John Morgan.
“Residents exposed to vinyl chloride may already be undergoing DNA mutations that could linger for years or even decades before manifesting as terrible and deadly cancers."
"The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern made it worse by essentially blasting the town with chemicals as they focused on restoring train service and protecting their shareholders.”
The complaint goes on to allege that, rather than engaging in safer, more prudent and more costly efforts to properly contain and clean up the spill, Norfolk Southern chose a cheaper, less safe containment method — setting the spilled chemicals on fire, creating a 1-million-pound-plus chemical burn pit, and releasing Phosgene Gas into the atmosphere. Phosgene gas is a deadly chemical warfare agent banned under the Geneva Protocol.
“From chemicals that cause nausea and vomiting to a substance responsible for the majority of chemical warfare deaths during World War I, the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities are facing an unprecedented array of threats to their health,” said Morgan & Morgan attorneys Frank Petosa and Rene Rocha.
“While the lives impacted by this wholly preventable catastrophe may never be the same, we are committed to holding Norfolk Southern accountable for its actions and inactions and securing justice for those whose lives have been disrupted and remain in danger.”
Plaintiffs are seeking relief including medical monitoring, injunctive and declaratory relief, punitive damages, and damages related to injuries, emotional distress, loss of property value, and increased risks of future illness.
Map: Where the Norfolk Southern train derailed
Thousands of Ohio residents had to evacuate their homes after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic materials derailed on 3 February.
Since then, air and water testing has shown the area is safe to return to, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
However, the hazardous substances that were deliberately burned off to avoid an explosion created enormous plumes of black smoke toxic. Residents have reported skin and respiratory illnesses and chemicals have seeped into water supplies and earth.
Loading....
All we know about affected areas and a cancer-causing chemical
More than a week after the Ohio train derailment, information is still trickling out about what exactly happened and what risk the 5,000 residents of East Palestine — and the millions in the surrounding region — may face as a result of the crash.
Graig Graziosi takes a comprehensive look at what we know about the train derailment, its causes, and what effect it has — and may have — on the people and the environment.
Train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio: Everything we know
Incident has raised concerns over public safety – and the eroding of rail standards, writes Graig Graziosi
Pete Buttigieg blames Trump for Ohio train derailment
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg partly blamed the Trump administration for the recent train derailment that carried toxic chemicals in Ohio.
Mr Buttigieg claimed that the Department of Transportation had made significant investments in rail safety, but their efforts were hindered by the Trump administration's decision to withdraw a proposed rule in 2018 that would have required trains carrying dangerous chemicals to use electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes.
Mr Buttigieg tweeted that his agency had been working diligently to improve rail safety but was constrained by law in certain areas of rail regulation, including the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018.
"In the wake of the East Palestine derailment and its impact on hundreds of residents, we're seeing lots of newfound or renewed (and welcome) interest in our work on rail safety, so I wanted to share more about what we've been doing in this area," Mr Buttigieg tweeted.
"But we are constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation (like the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe," he added.
"And of course, I'm always ready to work with Congress on furthering (or in some cases, restoring) our capacity to address rail safety issues."
Train did not break down for the first time, employee says
The Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Ohio earlier this month had experienced problems earlier and had concerns around its size, an employee has said.
A report by CBS News quoting unnamed staff members said broke down at least once before derailing in East Palestine, Ohio.
The employees were also quoted saying there were concerns among those working on the train over what they believed was the train's excessive length and weight — 151 cars, 9,300 feet long, 18,000 tons – before it reached East Palestine, which contributed to both the initial breakdown and the derailment.
"We shouldn't be running trains that are 150 car lengths long," one of the employees told CBS News.
"There should be some limitations to the weight and the length of the trains. In this case, had the train not been 18,000 tons, it's very likely the effects of the derailment would have been mitigated."
Ohio derailment aftermath: How worried should people be?
Plumes of smoke, questions about dead animals, worries about the drinking water. A train derailment in Ohio and subsequent burning of some of the hazardous chemicals has people asking: how worried should they be?
The Associated Press takes a look at the immediate dangers to residents.
Ohio derailment aftermath: How worried should people be?
Plumes of smoke, questions about dead animals, worries about the drinking water
Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak
The main freeway in southern Arizona reopened in both directions a few hours ago and officials said people living southeast of downtown Tucson could return home a day after a deadly crash sent acrid plumes into the desert sky and prompted evacuation.
“The public may resume normal activities,” Arizona’s Department of Public Safety said in statement late night.
Less than 3.2km of Interstate 10 had been closed in both directions for more than a full day after a truck tractor pulling a box trailer crashed Tuesday afternoon.
Residents within a half-mile of the crash initially were told to leave, and those within 1.6 kilometres were told to shelter in place after liquid nitric acid was determined to be leaking from the wreck.
The shelter in place order was extended for a time to 4.8 kilometres but was lifted altogether by night. Before that, area residents were told to turn off heaters and air conditioning systems that bring in outside air.
Officials have been dealing with Arizona’s hazardous crash as Ohio residents continue to raise concerns about the release of toxic chemicals on board a freight train that derailed and left 50 cars in a fiery, mangled mess.
How many train derailments have there been in the US in 2023?
The recent Ohio train derailment, in which carriages from a 150-car freight liner carrying toxic chemicals crashed off the tracks in the town of East Palestine, is just one of more than a dozen rail accidents reported to have already taken place in the US since the start of 2023.
The accident was not even the first to have occurred in Ohio this year, according to Newsweek, with another derailment having taken place on 19 January between Trinway and Adam’s Mill.
In that incident, an Ohio Central Railroad train comprising 97 cars and stretching for 1.2 miles slid off the rails, although they were empty at the time so leaked no cargo and no one was hurt.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has more details.
How many train derailments have there been in the US in 2023?
Frequent train derailments under scrutiny after an ecological disaster struck East Palestine, Ohio
The DC blame game begins over Ohio train derailment
Experts say that industry practices, mechanical issues, regulations, and labour problems all contributed to the 3 February crash, writes The Independent’s Josh Marcus.
“The immediate cause of the derailment, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation, was a wheel bearing on one of the train’s cars becoming overheating and failing just before the crash.
“The deeper reasons for the crash are more complex.”
Read Josh’s full story below examining who is to blame for the derailment.
The DC blame game begins over Ohio train derailment. Whose fault is it?
Experts argue industry practices, mechanical issues, regulations, and labour problems all contributed to crash, writes Josh Marcus
Couple and toddler diagnosed with respiratory infections
A couple and their three-year-old child are suffering from upper respiratory infections in the wake of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Local residents, Chris and Jamie Wallace, and their toddler, went to hospital with breathing issues which they said developed after the train crash.
“I knew something was different when we left town and there was that chemical smell in your nose, as if you were in the bathroom cleaning with bleach and you walk out and you still smell that bleach in your nose,” Jamie Wallace told NewsNation on Tuesday.
Louise Boyle has the story.
Ohio toxic train derailment: Couple and toddler diagnosed with respiratory infections
Local residents, Chris and Jamie Wallace, and their toddler went to hospital with breathing issues
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies