The Ohio Department of Health is launching a clinic in East Palestine on Tuesday to address growing health fears among residents after the 3 February train derailment prompted operator Norfolk Southern to release and burn a toxic chemical to avoid an explosion.

There are particular concerns over the local water supply, with Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown refusing to say whether or not he would drink the water in the area. The lawmaker skirted around the question in an interview with CNN on Sunday but said that he believes local residents are “right to be skeptical” about assurances coming from officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency is leading the Biden administration’s response to the incident and Administrator Michael Regan will make a second visit to the village on Tuesday with Ohio and Pennsylvania governors Mike DeWine and Josh Shapiro, in addition to Congressman Bill Johnson.

Pressure is mounting on Norfolk Southern over the incident, with residents demanding answers. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has written a sharply worded letter to the company but is also facing criticism from the GOP as he is yet to visit the area.