Ohio train derailment – updates: Pete Buttigieg attacked by GOP over response to East Palestine disaster
Republican lawmakers have accused Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg of downplaying the disaster in East Palestine
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is facing criticism by the GOP over his response to the East Palestine, Ohio, disaster.
Republican lawmakers have argued the Department of Transportation, helmed by Mr Buttigieg, doesn’t seem to be doing enough to prevent further tragedies.
“The Department of Transportation — your Department of Transportation — has things it can do,” Ohio Senator JD Vance told reporters after Mr Buttigieg pointed out to the Trump administration’s 2017 decision to roll back an earlier Obama rule which required some freight trains to use electronically-controlled pneumatic brakes if cars were carrying flammable liquids.
“Stop blaming Donald Trump, a guy who hasn’t been president for three years, and use the powers of the federal government to do the things necessary to help people in this community,” Mr Vance said, per The Washington Post.
In a letter to President Biden, Florida Senator Marco Rubio demanded Mr Buttigieg’s resignation, writing: “At no time has [ his little regard for the duties of the Secretary of Transportation] been more apparent than the past two weeks. Secretary Buttigieg refused to acknowledge the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, until his intentional ignorance was no longer tenable.”
Mr Buttigieg has yet to visit East Palestine but said on Saturday that his department will hold Norfolk Southern “accountable for any safety violations found to have contributed to the disaster” after an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is finalised.
VOICES: I went home to report on the Ohio train derailment
“Like the rest of the country, I was shocked and morbidly fascinated by the towering pillar of black that rose above East Palestine in early February after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and officials chose to burn off the hazardous and highly flammable vinyl chloride gas it was carrying,” Graig Graziosi writes for The Independent.
Unlike the rest of the country, Graig was already very familiar with the tiny Ohio village — he spent many hours there in his early and late teens.
What he found was a deep - and justifiable - distrust.
I went home to report on the Ohio train derailment, and discovered a deep distrust
The people with the power to help East Palestine are being met with scepticism from residents — and it’s hard to blame them
More than a dozen Norfolk Southern employees have died on job in the last 22 years
At least 18 Norfolk Southern employees have died on the job since 1991, according to figures from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Railroad Workers Union.
The latest fatality was in December 2022 when trainee conductor Walter James Griffin III was killed and another conductor was seriously injured after being struck by a piece of metal from a passing train car in Bessemer, Alabama. The death is still under investigation.
In 2005, nine people including one Norfolk Southern engineer died and 250 people were injured from toxic chlorine exposure after two Norfolk Southern freight trains collided near Graniteville, South Carolina.
The fatalities were a result of chlorine searing the victims’ lungs. An NTSB accident report blamed the crash on the failure of one train crew to return a main line switch to the normal position after completing work on the track.
The Ohio train derailment was ‘predicted’ by 2022 Netflix movie
Netflix viewers have drawn uncanny parallels between a recent film and the chemical spill that took place in Ohio earlier this month.
White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, was released on the Netflix late last year.
Adapted from the acclaimed 1985 novel by American writer Don DeLillo, the film follows a death-obsessed academic (Driver), and his family.
One of the biggest plot points in both the book and film concerns a train crash which release a huge cloud of toxic chemicals into the air, referred to somewhat euphemistically as the Airbourne Toxic Event.
The Independent’s Louis Chilton has the story:
Netflix movie White Noise ‘predicted’ train derailment in Ohio
Back on 3 February, a freight train derailed in the Ohio town of East Palestine, with 20 of the cars carrying hazardous materials
ICYMI: All we know about affected areas and a cancer-causing chemical
A dark pillar of smoke rose above East Palestine, Ohio, in early February, prompting a mandatory evacuation of the village’s residents. A Norfolk Southern train carrying numerous hazardous chemicals had suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure, resulting in a derailment. Officials feared the flammable chemicals might ignite in a massive blast of shrapnel and poison, and elected to vent and burn the contents of the traincars to mitigate the potential for further destruction.
More than a week after the Ohio train derailment, information is still trickling out about what exactly happened and what risk the 5,000 residents of East Palestine — and the millions in the surrounding region — may face as a result of the crash.
Here’s everything we know about the train derailment, its causes, and what effect it has — and may have — on the people and the environment.
Train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio: Everything we know
Incident has raised concerns over public safety – and the eroding of rail standards, writes Graig Graziosi
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment next week as health worries linger
A plume of chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a fiery train derailment has broken up and is no longer a concern, Ohio’s governor said Friday. But worries remain near the disaster site among residents who have complained about lingering headaches and irritated eyes.
Despite repeated assurances that air and water testing has shown no signs of contaminants, some around East Palestine, along the Pennsylvania state line, are still skeptical and afraid to return to their homes.
Early next week, the state plans to open a medical clinic in the village to evaluate those who are worried and analyze their symptoms, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The clinic will include a team of experts in chemical exposures that is being deployed to eastern Ohio.
“These are very legitimate questions, and residents deserve an answer,” DeWine said while also emphasizing that testing inside and outside of homes in the village have no found no signs of toxins that were on the train. Associated Press
‘I’m exhausted’: East Palestine residents on mental toll of living in the shadow of catastrophic train accident
Residents affected by the train derailment are still waiting for satisfactory answers. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi reports from East Palestine.
Many are sceptical about the rail company Norfolk Southern’s intentions, sceptical about what they’re being told by the Environmental Protection Agency, and sceptical of the state’s response.
Read the full story below.
Uncertainty weighs heavy on East Palestine after train derailment
Residents affected by the train derailment are still waiting for satisfactory answers. Graig Graziosi reports from East Palestine
EPA administrator tells residents to ‘trust the government’
The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency got a first-hand look on Thursday at the toll left by a freight train derailment in Ohio, where toxic chemicals spilled or were burned off, leaving the stench of fresh paint nearly two weeks later.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who walked along a creek that still reeks of chemicals, sought to reassure skeptical residents that the water is fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe around East Palestine, where just under 5,000 people live near the Pennsylvania state line.
“I’m asking they trust the government. I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust,” Regan said. “We’re testing for everything that was on that train.”
The DC blame game begins over Ohio train derailment. Whose fault is it?
“The only way I can describe it is like the doors of hell were open.”
That’s how Mahoning County Hazmat chief Steve Szekely described the acrid cloud of black smoke in the aftermath of the 3 February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where around 50 cars, some of them carrying toxic chemicals, went sliding off the tracks.
That disaster has caused residents and local wildlife to suffer a variety of symptoms, and led to chaos in Washington DC, as officials have sought to pin the tragedy on one party or policy.
Read more of Josh Marcus’s report for The Independent below.
The DC blame game begins over Ohio train derailment. Whose fault is it?
Experts argue industry practices, mechanical issues, regulations, and labour problems all contributed to crash, writes Josh Marcus
Mapped: Where did the train carrying toxic chemicals crash in Ohio?
East Palestine was thrown into chaos on the night of 3 February when a 150-car Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals and other materials suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure, hurtling the cars off the tracks.
Where did the train crash in Ohio?
East Palestine is situated in Columbiana County, right on the edge of Ohio’s border with Pennsylvania
Senator Sherrod Brown calls for state of emergency to be declared in East Palestine
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has called on governor Mike DeWine to declare a state of emergency in East Palestine after a catastrophic derailment bled chemicals into the water, air and earth.
“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope,” Mr Brown said in a statement.
Mr Brown said he was grateful to the state agencies who have responded to the “unprecedented disaster” on 3 February.
“But it’s critical we act quickly to supplement those efforts,” adding that additional federal resources would play a critical role in helping residents get back on their feet.
