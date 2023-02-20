Ohio train derailment – live: Senator won’t say if he’d drink East Palestine water as train derails in Delphos
Senator Sherrod Brown said he believes local residents “right to be skeptical” about assurances coming from officials
His comments came the same day that another train derailed in Ohio – this time in Delphos.
While this train does not appear to have been carrying toxic chemicals, it comes as pressure mounts on rail operator Norfolk Southern to answer to the 3 February disaster in East Palestine.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is also facing criticism from the GOP as he is yet to visit East Palestine.
Buttigieg demands Norfolk Southern provide ‘unequivocal support’ for East Palestine
Erin Brockovich to hold East Palestine town hall
Activist Erin Brockovich will visit East Palestine on Friday and hold a town hall for residents, Mayor Trent Conaway announced on Sunday.
In one of his regular Facebook updates, Mr Conaway wrote:
Today I visited the derailment site with a delegation of Ohio house members as well as the speaker of the Ohio house and congressman Johnson. The cleanup is going well and will be ongoing for the foreseeable future. The house members were here to discuss possible funding from the state to help residents and first responders. Well testing is continuing and will continue for as long as needed. Erin Brockovich will be in town Friday and will be holding a town hall meeting Friday evening, time and location to be announced asap. God Bless. EP strong.
Shaw: ‘Deeply sorry’ this happened
Norfolk Southern CEO says company will ‘will make sure the village is made whole'
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway says he will hold Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw to his word after he told a meeting on Saturday that the company is “here to stay” and will “make sure the village is made whole”.
The mayor shared two Facebook updates over the weekend on the cleanup process around the crash site.
On Saturday he wrote:
Very active day around derailment site. Cleanup still continues around derailment site. I addressed some concerns I received from residents about mud on roads in the village. Was told they would be installing wheel wash containment stations to help with that. Also informed them that tarps need to used if haul contaminated soil out to help with dust. Met with first wave of the FEMA assessment team. They will be on site today and for the foreseeable future watching over cleanup in conjunction with state and federal EPA. The health clinic should be up and running Tuesday, I will update on that Monday. Met with Alan Shaw ,CEO. Of NS, with fire chief, congressman Johnson, railroad employees ,a few residents and business owners to discuss cleanup efforts and village needs. He told all of us Norfolk Southern is here to stay and will make sure the village is made whole. We intend to hold him to that. He also met with first responders to thank them for everything they did during the derailment. I also had a 1.25 hr. conversation with Erin Brockovich. She was very helpful with some questions I had and is coming into town next week and is going to try to have a town hall meeting. I think she will be a positive addition for our village. God bless. EP Strong!!!!
Another train derails in Ohio
On Saturday, yet another train derailed in Ohio – this time in Delphos.
Delphos Police Department said that the the train derailed just before midnight local time on a Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern rail line.
The derailed cars broke a power pole, plunging around 100 homes into darkness in the local area.
However, it did not result in any spills or injuries, police said.
Ohio lawmaker refuses to say if he would drink water in East Palestine
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has refused to say whether or not he would drink the water in East Palestine in the aftermath of the train derailment.
The lawmaker skirted around the question in an interview with CNN on Sunday but said that he believes local residents are “right to be skeptical” about assurances coming from officials.
“Well, they’re right to be skeptical,” he said.
“We think the water is safe, but when you return to your home, you should be tested again for your water and your soil and your air, not to mention those that have their own wells.”
When asked if he personally would drink the water, and if other officials should reassure residents of its safety by doing so, he avoided giving a direct answer.
“Well, I think they are,” he said.
“I mean, I talked to the mayor. The mayor said definitively, emphatically, that people can drink the water. The mayor’s — I don’t know. I don’t think the mayor has small kids. He looks a little older to me. I didn’t ask him, but — about bathing his kids.”
Trump to visit East Palestine on Wednesday, after two weeks of silence on disastrous train derailment
Donald Trump says he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
The former president’s son Donald Trump Jr first announced the visit on Friday, tweeting: “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead, real leaders will step up and fill the void.”
The scope of the visit was not specified but on Saturday, Mr Trump confirmed on his platform Truth Social that he will travel on Wednesday to the community with a population of 4,700.
Mr Trump did not miss a chance to slam the Biden administration, claiming that his announcement prompted the White House to deploy FEMA’s assistance to East Palestine. The agency issued a joint statement with Governor Mike DeWine on Friday saying a regional incident management assistance team will arrive in the village.
“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social. “Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to “move.” The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!”
FEMA will send help to East Palestine
Two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into East Palestine, Ohio, Governor Mike Dewine announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will send assistance to the community.
The White House has previously said that FEMA was closely coordinating with the emergency operation centers responding to the incident, but the agency had yet to announce a visit to East Palestine.
“Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing
Environmental activist, PG&E whistleblower Erin Brockovich to visit East Palestine
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will attend a town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
Ms Brockovich announced her upcoming visit on Thursday through Twitter. The activist previously criticized the EPA and state lawmakers for telling people it was safe to return to their homes and at the same time, sending a legal notice to the rail operator over the threat of environmental contamination.
“This is why people don’t trust government,” she tweeted last week. “You cannot tell people that there has been and continues to be hazardous pollutants contaminating the environment while at the same time saying ‘all is well.’”
Ms Brockovich became a whistleblower in the 1993 Pacific Gas & Electric Company case after speaking out about unexplained illnesses that residents of Hinckley, California, were experiencing. A lawsuit in the case led to a $333 million settlement, while Ms Brockovich was portrayed in a 2000 movie by Julia Roberts.
What’s vinyl chloride?
Residents of the small town of East Palestine, Ohio are still dealing with the environmental consequences of a major train derailment this month.
Some 38 cars derailed from a Norfolk Southern freight train on 3 February. Around 10 of those cars were carrying hazardous materials when it careened off the tracks after suffering a broken axle, investigators said.
Some of the rail tankers contained vinyl chloride, which was at risk of a chemical explosion. Crews carried out a controlled burn of the substance to prevent a blast but still sent noxious black clouds billowing across the region.
Vinyl chloride, which is used to make plastic pipes, wires and packaging, is linked to increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer, hepatic angiosarcoma, along with primary liver cancer, brain and lung cancers, lymphoma and leukaemia, according to Cancer.gov.
Hydrogen chloride is released by burning vinyl chloride and also an irritant to the skin, nose, eyes and throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Center for Environmental Health science director Jimena Díaz Leiva told CBS News that the dangers of vinyl chloride have been largely underestimated.
“This disaster is really a wakeup call,” Ms Leiva told the network. “...There needs to be a lot more regulatory oversight and action to address not just the safety and the actual transport around these chemicals, but also just stemming our production of all these chemicals.”
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has more.
