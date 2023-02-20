✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has refused to say whether or not he would drink the water in East Palestine in the aftermath of the train derailment.

The lawmaker skirted around the question in an interview with CNN on Sunday but said that he believes local residents are “right to be skeptical” about assurances coming from officials.

“Well, they’re right to be skeptical,” he said.

“We think the water is safe, but when you return to your home, you should be tested again for your water and your soil and your air, not to mention those that have their own wells.”

His comments came the same day that another train derailed in Ohio – this time in Delphos.

While this train does not appear to have been carrying toxic chemicals, it comes as pressure mounts on rail operator Norfolk Southern to answer to the 3 February disaster in East Palestine.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is also facing criticism from the GOP as he is yet to visit East Palestine.