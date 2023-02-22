Ohio train derailment - live: Trump to visit site as criminal referral against Norfolk Southern announced
‘In the face of Norfolk Southern’s arrogance and incompetence, I want you to know that we are fighting back’
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said yesterday that his office has made a criminal referral against Norfolk Southern in response to the recent Ohio train derailment.
He said: “We will remain vigilant for any threats to Pennsylvanians. In the face of Norfolk Southern’s arrogance and incompetence, I want you to know that we are fighting back.”
Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is visiting the train derailment site in East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border this week.
Emergency workers are also clearing a coal train that derailed in Nebraska less than a month after the Ohio train derailment.
Ohio officials have shared a video of them drinking tap water in East Palestine in an effort to reassure concerned residents that it is safe.
Lt Governor Jon Husted posted a video on Twitter over the weekend of him, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick, Police Chief James Brown, and Mayor Trent Conaway drinking glasses of water together.
“The water is safe and they are working around the clock to keep it that way,” Mr Husted tweeted.
East Palestine mayor says he made Biden comments during a moment of frustration, would welcome him to village
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway told reporters Tueday that the comments he made claiming Joe Biden did not care about residents of the village due to his trip to Ukraine were made during a moment of frustration.
He said he stood by those comments, but that he would welcome the president to East Palestine if he decided to visit.
Former Presidetn Donald Trump — whose administration rolled back regulations requiring train cars carrying hazrdous materials to equip special brakes — will be visiting the village on Wednesday.
Norfolk Southern gave donation to Ohio governor one month before East Palestine disaster
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine received a donation from Norfolk Southern just weeks before one of the company’s trains derailed in East Palestine, resulting in the release and burn of a hazardous gas over the village.
The company gave Mr DeWine a donation totalling $10,000, the maximum amount allowed by law, according to an investigation by WSYX, a Columbus-based broadcaster who first reported the donations.
In total, Mr DeWine has received $29,000 from Norfolk Southern since he first ran for governor in 2018. The broadcaster also found that the rail company has given a combined $98,000 over the last six years to state and legislative candidates around Ohio.
The company has given a combined $98,000 to Ohio politicians, mostly Republicans
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to deal with Ohio toxic train derailment - or face ‘significant’ fines
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put rail operator, Norfolk Southern, on the hook for the cleanup of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
If it doesn’t complete the task, the company will be “significantly” fined, CNN reported.
The Independent has contacted the EPA for comment.
Norfolk Southern is ordered to attend and participate in public meetings under legally-binding EPA order
EPA says no evidence of volatile organic compounds in East Palestine water
The head of the Ohio EPA said Tuesday that testing from multiple labs has found no evidence of volatile organic compounds resulting from the train derailment in Ohio in East Palestine’s water.
The EPA also said it has done air quality testing inside of more than 500 homes in East Palestine, and has found no evidence of volatile organic compounds at concerning levels resulting from the vented and burned vinyl chloride the train was carrying.
Buttigieg warns rail companies to expect increased fines and regulations
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called on the rail industry to immediately improve safety standards or face stiff penalties after a train derailment in Ohio forced mass evacuations and a toxic chemical spill and burn off.
Mr Buttigieg unveiled a package of reforms on Tuesday that would increase fines for “egregious violations”, force rail companies to provide sick pay and inform local officials when they are transporting hazardous materials through their state.
The current maximum fine a rail company could face was $225,455, which he described as a “rounding error” for a company like Norfolk Southern who had an annual operating income of $4.8bn in 2022.
He further called on railroad companies to set up confidential hotlines where staff could report safety concerns, after previous instances of Norfolk Southern allegedly trying to silence whistleblowers.
‘Profit and expediency must never outweigh the safety of the American people’ says Transportation Secretary
ICYMI: Ohio Governor demands stricter laws for trains carrying hazardous chemicals
Governor Mike DeWine said during a press conference that laws dictating when rail companies must announce they are carrying hazardous chemicals must be more restictive.
The Norfolk Southern train that derailed was not required under the current laws to announce the nature of its cargo.
Mr DeWine also assured East Palestine’s residents that the state would remain active in the village until the clean-up is completed.
EPA to take over East Palestine clean-up efforts
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking over the clean-up efforts in East Palestine, Ohio, after a Norfolk Southern train derailed, forcing the release and burning of vinyl chloride over the village.
Norfolk Southern has been leading to clean up response up until this point voluntarily. Now it will be subject to the EPA’s oversight and could face fines or other punishments if it fails to address the village.
Mysterious orange flyers claiming to be from Norfolk Southern appear around East Palestine
Orange flyers have been appearing at the homes of East Palestine residents, warning them that there are “hazardous chemicals” inside. The flyers claim to be from Norfolk Southern.
According to local broadcaster WKBN, Norfolk Southern says it has not connection to the flyers and said the papers can be discarded.
“These are unnecessary attempts to scare residents of the town and cause confusion in the community,” the company told WKBN.
US Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut called out Republicans Tuesday on Twitter, accusing them of using the East Palestine train disaster as a political cudgel even though their policies contribute to a less safe rail system.
“The same Republicans who are up in arms about East Palestine are the same ones who supported Trump’s campaign to gut Obama’s railroad safety regulations,” he said. “It’s all fake indignation.”
During former President Barack Obama’s administration rail companies were forced to include ECP brakes on their cars carrying hazardous materials. Norfolk Southern lobbied against those regulations and had them rolled back with the support of the Trump administration in 2017.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit East Palestine
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieig appeared on Good Morning America and said he planned to visit East Palestine to survey the clean-up operation.
Host George Stephanopoulos asked Mr Buttigieg if he was planning on personally visiting the site during a recent appearance on the show, noting that some critics have asked “where’s Pete?”
“I am planning to go and our folks were on the ground from the first hours,” he said, noting that the National Transportation Safety Board also needed time to conduct an independent investigation of the crash without lawmakers overseeing the process.
