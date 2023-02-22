✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said yesterday that his office has made a criminal referral against Norfolk Southern in response to the recent Ohio train derailment.

He said: “We will remain vigilant for any threats to Pennsylvanians. In the face of Norfolk Southern’s arrogance and incompetence, I want you to know that we are fighting back.”

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is visiting the train derailment site in East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border this week.

Emergency workers are also clearing a coal train that derailed in Nebraska less than a month after the Ohio train derailment.

Ohio officials have shared a video of them drinking tap water in East Palestine in an effort to reassure concerned residents that it is safe.

Lt Governor Jon Husted posted a video on Twitter over the weekend of him, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick, Police Chief James Brown, and Mayor Trent Conaway drinking glasses of water together.

“The water is safe and they are working around the clock to keep it that way,” Mr Husted tweeted.