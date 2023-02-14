Ohio train derailment — updates: East Palestine disaster puts millions at risk as toxic chemicals enter river
EPA has confirmed the presence of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River basin
The devastating consequences of a train derailment in Ohio are still coming into focus more than 11 days after toxic chemicals sparked a massive fire and forced thousands to evacuate.
Some 50 train cars derailed in the town of East Palestine on 3 February, about 20 of them carrying hazardous substances.
More than 2,000 residents evacuated in the aftermath of the derailment have since returned home - but the ecological fallout continues to unfold with reports of people falling ill and animals dropping dead.
New data released by transport company Norfolk Southern revealed the train was carrying more chemicals than initially reported.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials were most concerned about vinyl chloride, a volatile colorless gas.
The new data shows the train was also carrying several other dangerous chemicals, including the carcinogen ethylhexyl acrylate and butyl acrylate.
Calls for action from local leaders up to President Joe Biden continue to mount as the full extent of the disaster grows.
Officials have since confirmed that chemicals from the derailment have seeped into the Ohio River basin, potentially affecting 25 million people.
New data shows more chemicals than initially reported
New data released by transport company Norfolk Southern revealed the train which derailed on 3 February was carrying more chemicals than initially reported.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials were most concerned about vinyl chloride, a volatile colorless gas intended for commercial uses.
The new data shows the train was also carrying several other dangerous chemicals, including the carcinogen ethylhexyl acrylate and butyl acrylate.
Other toxins, including phosgene and hydrogen chloride, were emitted in large plumes of smoke during a controlled release and burn following the derailment.
Phosgene is a gas that was deployed as a chemical weapon in the First World War.
The various chemicals are known to cause burning and irritation of the skin and eyes. Inhalation can irritate the nose and throat, causing shortness of breath and coughing.
EPA confirms chemicals in Ohio River basin
The risks posed by the 3 February train derailment have extended far beyond the small town of East Palestine as chemicals seep into the air, ground and water.
The Environmental Protection Agency has now confirmed the presence of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River basin, which is home to around 25 million people.
The discovery has prompted communities far and wide to keep a close eye on their water supply for signs of contamination.
As of Monday, officials said levels of butyl acrylate were “very very low”.
Erin Brockovich tells Biden to ‘step up’ response to derailment
Erin Brockovich has hit out at Joe Biden and told him to “step up” actions after the train derailment in eastern Ohio and the subsequent release of toxic chemicals has sparked health concerns and left farm animals dropping dead.
The renowned whistleblower, environmental activist, consumer advocate and subject of an Oscar-winning film, said the US president needed to be “more involved”.
Ms Brockovich was referring to the 3 February incident when a train operated by Norfolk Southern Railway derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, causing a major fire near the track.
“Doing better than your predecessor, is not doing enough,” Ms Brockovich tweeted on Monday.
“The Biden administration needs to get more involved in this #PalestineOhio train derailment now. We are counting on you to break the chain of administration after administration to turn a blind eye. STEP UP NOW.”
Ecological disaster continues to unfold 11 days after train derailment
The ecological fallout from the derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials in rural Ohio is still being determined ten days after the disaster.
Around 50 train cars derailed on 3 February in the small town of East Palestine including about 20 cars carrying hazardous substances.
No one was killed after a broken axle sent the Norfolk Southern train careening off the tracks, investigators said. More than 2,000 residents were evacuated due to health concerns over the chemical leak but have since been allowed to return.
Some of the crashed cars were carrying toxic chemicals - vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether - which were released into the air, surface soils, and surface waters.
Five rail car tankers of vinyl chloride were intentionally breached by crews, and the substance diverted to an excavated trench. A controlled detonation was then carried out to prevent an explosion, sending noxious black clouds billowing across the area. One of the substances released was phosgene, a gas deployed as a chemical weapon in the First World War.
Environmental remediation work was ongoing, Norfolk Southern reported last week, along with air, soil, and water monitoring in coordination with state and federal agencies. Regulators have said that so far the air quality remains safe and drinking water supplies have not been affected in surrounding communities.
But in the ten days since the disaster, a number of troubling reports have emerged. Some residents have spoken of headaches and feeling sick.
The Independent’s chief climate correspondent Louise Boyle reports:
Dead animals and reports of sickness after Ohio toxic train derailment
Louise Boyle reports on the environmental impacts of a train derailment in Ohio which released toxic chemicals into the air, surface soils, and surface waters
