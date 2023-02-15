Ohio train derailment - live: East Palestine scraps town hall as chemicals suspected of causing illness
Governor says residents were advised to drink bottled water ‘out of an abundance of caution’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has insisted there is no lingering danger to residents of East Palestine after a train carrying toxic substances derailed nearly two weeks ago.
The Norfolk Southern freight train carrying 20 cars of hazardous materials derailed near the state border with Pennsylvania on 3 February, sparking concerns of lasting environmental damage and health issues for residents.
Officials carried out a controlled detonation which sent noxious black clouds billowing into the air.
Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Mr DeWine said that tests on air and water around the site of the train derailment showed no cause for concern.
There had been no significant change in the air quality since the 3 February derailment, and the fish that were killed died very soon after the crash, he said.
Residents had been advised to drink bottled water “out of an abundance of caution”, he added.
Some residents have complained of suffering respiratory infections in the aftermath of the crash, while there have been reports of animals dying mysteriously in surrounding towns.
A planned Q and A session to answer concerns of East Palestine residents was scrapped on Wednesday, officials said.
Map shows area of Ohio affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment
Thousands of Ohio residents had to evacuate their homes after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic materials derailed on 3 February.
Since then, air and water testing has shown the area is safe to return to, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
However, the hazardous substances that were deliberately burned off to avoid an explosion created enormous plumes of black smoke toxic. Residents have reported skin and respiratory illnesses and chemicals have seeped into water supplies and earth.
Here’s a map showing the affected area.
Environmental group calls for Ohio governor to declare a state of emergency
Environmental advocate organisation Earthjustice has called on Ohio governor Mike DeWine to declare a state of emergency after the 3 February train derailment.
A Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous gases derailed in East Palestine, contaminating nearby waterways and soil.
Residents have reported smelling chlorine, and have had trouble breathing.
Earthjustice Legislative Counsel Julian Gonzalez said in a statement that Mr DeWine must “explore emergency options to mitigate the damage caused by this preventable disaster.”
Where did toxic chemical spill happen in East Palestine?
A small town in eastern Ohio has been rocked by a train derailment that spilled a number of hazardous chemicals into the air and ground, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and sparking fears of lasting ecological fallout.
East Palestine was thrown into chaos on the night of 3 February when a 150-car Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals and other materials suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure, hurtling the cars off the tracks.
More than a week later, information is still trickling out about what exactly happened and what risk the 5,000 residents of East Palestine — and the millions in the surrounding region — may face as a result of the crash.
Ohio train derailment map: Where did toxic chemical spill happen in East Palestine?
East Palestine is situated in Columbiana County, right on the edge of Ohio’s border with Pennsylvania
Ohio residents fear animal deaths are linked to toxic burnout
Amanda Breshears, resident of North Lima, Ohio, says that her chickens died suddenly after toxic chemicals from a train derailment were burned off to avoid an explosion.
Ms Breshears lives about 10 miles from East Palestine and told WKBN that she had discovered five hens and a rooster that appeared to have dropped dead last week.
She said she had smelt chlorine and was afraid to let her dog outside.
Footage of the lifeless chickens, lying in practically in the same position where she had left them, has since gone viral online.
Couple and toddler diagnosed with respiratory infections
A couple and their three-year-old child are suffering from upper respiratory infections in the wake of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Local residents, Chris and Jamie Wallace, and their toddler, went to hospital with breathing issues which they said developed after the train crash.
“I knew something was different when we left town and there was that chemical smell in your nose, as if you were in the bathroom cleaning with bleach and you walk out and you still smell that bleach in your nose,” Jamie Wallace told NewsNation on Tuesday.
Louise Boyle has the story.
Ohio toxic train derailment: Couple and toddler diagnosed with respiratory infections
Local residents, Chris and Jamie Wallace, and their toddler went to hospital with breathing issues
DeWine: ‘We’re going to hold Norfolk Southern’s feet to the fire’
Speaking to CNN on Wednesday morning, Ohio governor Mike DeWine said that tests on air and water around the site of the train derailment in East Palestine continued to show no reason for alarm.
There had been no significant change in the air quality since the 3 February derailment, and the fish that were killed died very soon after the crash, he said.
Residents had been advised to drink bottled water “out of an abundance of caution”.
Mr DeWine said he had spoken to the CEO of rail company Norfolk Southern on Tuesday, and he had pledged to remain in the area until the clean-up operation was complete.
“We’re going to hold them accountable,” Mr DeWine said. “They are responsible for a very serious train wreck that occurred with some very toxic materials. We’re going to hold their feet to the fire. We’re going to make sure they pay for everything moving forward.”
Charges dismissed for reporter arrested while covering DeWine press conference
“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in dismissing charges against NewsNation’s Evan Lambert.
Full story below.
Charges dismissed for reporter arrested while covering train derailment
Journalist Evan Lambert said he was still processing ‘traumatic event’ after being charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest
Jon Stewart blasts Tucker Carlson and JD Vance over Ohio train derailment remarks
Jon Stewart has taken a swipe at “Right populist figures” Tucker Carlson and JD Vance over the Ohio train derailment disaster.
On the latest episode of his podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart, the former late night comedian took aim at the pair for “play acting concern” for working people while railing against infrastructure spending.
“I’m so annoyed at... these like very on the Right populist figures talking about how we’ve gotta fix this. Meanwhile, these are the motherfuckers that would never spend money on infrastructure that always shoot those budgets down, that make it impossible for any government to regulate anything,” Mr Stewart said, according to Mediaite.
“Man, they get up on that high horse, ‘The Biden administration,’ and ‘This, inflation reduction act won’t fix it.’ Well, you know what caused it in the first place? Your f***ing policies. Man, that drives me nuts,” Mr Stewart said.
Mr Vance attracted criticism for taking 10 days to make a substantive comment about the train derailment.
His first public comment on 13 February coincided with an appearance on Carlson’s Fox News show, where he blamed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig for caring more about diversity hiring than fixing infrastructure.
Mr Stewart last year successfully lobbied Congress to pass legislation giving healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas. He has also been a longtime supporter of 9/11 survivors.
East Palestine officials scrapped plan for Q&A session on Ohio train derailment as health concerns mount
Amid mounting fears of the potential health dangers from the Ohio train derailment, East Palestine officials scrapped plans to hold a Q&A session this evening.
The local mayor originally had announced that a Q&A town hall meeting would take place on Wednesday at 7pm at East Palestine High School’s gymnasium, WKBN reported.
Louise Boyle has more details.
East Palestine officials scrap plan for Q&A session on Ohio train derailment
Health concerns are mounting among the citizens of East Palestine
Trump regulatory rollbacks to blame for Ohio derailment, senator says
Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat, blamed regulatory rollbacks during the Trump administration for the East Palestine derailment on Wednesday.
“I mean, every chance Republicans get they weaken worker safety rules, they weaken environmental rules,” Mr Brown told The Independent’s Eric Garcia a few minutes ago in Washington DC.
“They weaken consumer protection rules. So we want to know if we’ve got to fix that. But that doesn’t help East Palestine now.”
Asked about the Biden administration’s response, the senator said it “what we need it to be”.
Experts say the severity of the 3 February derailment was likely increased by the lack of Electronically Controlled Pneumatic (ECP) brakes on the train.
Barack Obama passed legislation requiring trains carrying hazardous substances to have ECP brakes.
That law was rescinded by the Trump administration in 2017, after lobbying from the rail industry.
“We are concerned that the Trump administration rolled back some of the safety rules and some of the the railroad safety and worker safety rules,” Mr Brown added.
