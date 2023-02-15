✕ Close Air near Ohio train derailment deemed safe for residents to return

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has insisted there is no lingering danger to residents of East Palestine after a train carrying toxic substances derailed nearly two weeks ago.

The Norfolk Southern freight train carrying 20 cars of hazardous materials derailed near the state border with Pennsylvania on 3 February, sparking concerns of lasting environmental damage and health issues for residents.

Officials carried out a controlled detonation which sent noxious black clouds billowing into the air.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Mr DeWine said that tests on air and water around the site of the train derailment showed no cause for concern.

There had been no significant change in the air quality since the 3 February derailment, and the fish that were killed died very soon after the crash, he said.

Residents had been advised to drink bottled water “out of an abundance of caution”, he added.

Some residents have complained of suffering respiratory infections in the aftermath of the crash, while there have been reports of animals dying mysteriously in surrounding towns.

A planned Q and A session to answer concerns of East Palestine residents was scrapped on Wednesday, officials said.