Ohio derailment – live: Train ‘broke down’ days before catastrophic chemical leak in East Palestine
EPA Administrator visits site of catastrophic derailment in an effort to quell community concerns
Residents of East Palestine filed a wave of class action lawsuits alleging that efforts to clean up and mitigate the disastrous derailment have instead worsened the situation.
At least five class action negligence lawsuits have now been filed by residents and business owners who were impacted by the fiery chemical train derailment seeking punitive damages and medical monitoring.
EPA administrator Michael Regan travelled to East Palestine on Thursday where he maintained that air and water testing showed that the area was safe for residents to return to.
Mr Regan tweeted that the “terrible incident that has rightfully shaken this community to its core”.
“But I want residents to know: EPA will be here as long as it takes the ensure the health and safety of this community.”
It has since emerged that the Norfolk Southern train that derailed had broken down just two days earlier on 1 February, employees told CBC.
Meanwhile, angry and skeptical residents of East Palestine, Ohio, were left with more questions than answers after a chaotic town meeting on Wednesday.
Hundreds of residents turned out at a high school auditorium armed with questions on Wednesday night - hours after train operator Norfolk Southern declined to attend.
Map: Where the Norfolk Southern train derailed
Thousands of Ohio residents had to evacuate their homes after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic materials derailed on 3 February.
Since then, air and water testing has shown the area is safe to return to, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
However, the hazardous substances that were deliberately burned off to avoid an explosion created enormous plumes of black smoke toxic. Residents have reported skin and respiratory illnesses and chemicals have seeped into water supplies and earth.
East Palestine residents launch wave of class action lawsuits against Norfolk Southern
Residents of the Ohio town of East Palestine filed a class action lawsuitagainst railway company Norfolk Southern on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of litigation the public company is facing over the disastrous 3 February derailment.
The latest lawsuit alleges that efforts by the company and local and state authorities to clean up after the crash actually worsened the situation, and demands punitive damages and medical monitoring.
The case filed by law firm Morgan & Morgan demands punitive damages and medical monitoring, alleging authorities “purportedly blew holes in the cars containing vinyl chloride, dumping 1.1 million pounds (500,000kgs) of vinyl chloride” into the area.
Full story below.
East Palestine residents file wave of class action lawsuits against Norfolk Southern
Residents of East Palestine allege the rail company prioritised restoring train services and shareholders by opting to burn spilled toxic chemicals
Ohio train derailment ‘predicted’ by 2022 Netflix movie
Netflix viewers have drawn uncanny parallels between a recent film and the chemical spill that took place in Ohio earlier this month.
White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, was released on the Netflix late last year.
Adapted from the acclaimed 1985 novel by American writer Don DeLillo, the film follows a death-obsessed academic (Driver), and his family.
One of the biggest plot points in both the book and film concerns a train crash which release a huge cloud of toxic chemicals into the air, referred to somewhat euphemistically as the Airbourne Toxic Event.
Louis Chilton has the story.
Netflix movie White Noise ‘predicted’ train derailment in Ohio
Back on 3 February, a freight train derailed in the Ohio town of East Palestine, with 20 of the cars carrying hazardous materials
Their town is shrouded in toxic chemicals — but the people of East Palestine still can’t get answers
Graig Graziosi reports from East Palestine as residents gather at a town meeting - only to leave with more questions than answers on their fears of catastrophic chemicals.
Dead animals and reports of sickness as ecological disaster unfolds after Ohio toxic train derailment
The ecological fallout from the derailment of a freight traincarrying toxic materials in rural Ohio is still being determined days after the disaster.
Around 50 train cars derailed on 3rd February in the small town of East Palestine including 20 cars carrying hazardous substances.
No one was killed after a broken axle sent the Norfolk Southern train careening off the tracks, investigators said. More than 2,000 residents were evacuated due to health concerns over the chemical leak but have since been allowed to return.
Some of the crashed cars were carrying toxic chemicals - vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether - which were released into the air, surface soils, and surface waters.
The Independent’s Senior Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle reports.
Dead animals and reports of sickness after Ohio train derailment in East Palestine
Louise Boyle reports on the environmental impacts of a train derailment in Ohio which released toxic chemicals into the air, surface soils, and waters
All we know about affected areas and a cancer-causing chemical
A dark pillar of smoke rose above East Palestine, Ohio, in early February, prompting a mandatory evacuation of the village’s residents. A Norfolk Southern train carrying numerous hazardous chemicals had suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure, resulting in a derailment. Officials feared the flammable chemicals might ignite in a massive blast of shrapnel and poison, and elected to vent and burn the contents of the traincars to mitigate the potential for further destruction.
More than a week after the Ohio train derailment, information is still trickling out about what exactly happened and what risk the 5,000 residents of East Palestine — and the millions in the surrounding region — may face as a result of the crash.
Here’s everything we know about the train derailment, its causes, and what effect it has — and may have — on the people and the environment.
Train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio: Everything we know
Incident has raised concerns over public safety – and the eroding of rail standards, writes Graig Graziosi
Couple and toddler diagnosed with respiratory infections
A couple and their three-year-old child are suffering from upper respiratory infections in the wake of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Local residents, Chris and Jamie Wallace, and their toddler, went to hospital with breathing issues which they said developed after the train crash.
“I knew something was different when we left town and there was that chemical smell in your nose, as if you were in the bathroom cleaning with bleach and you walk out and you still smell that bleach in your nose,” Jamie Wallace told NewsNation.
Louise Boyle has the story.
Ohio toxic train derailment: Couple and toddler diagnosed with respiratory infections
Local residents, Chris and Jamie Wallace, and their toddler went to hospital with breathing issues
Where did the train carrying toxic chemicals crash in Ohio?
East Palestine is situated in Columbiana County, right on the edge of Ohio’s border with Pennsylvania.
EPA Administrator visits East Palestine crash site
Michael Regan, the EPA Administrator, travelled to East Palestine on Thursday where he visited the site of the catastrophic Norfolk Southern derailment.
Mr Regan tweeted that the “terrible incident that has rightfully shaken this community to its core”.
“But I want residents to know: @EPA will be here as long as it takes the ensure the health and safety of this community.”
