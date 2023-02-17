✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Residents of East Palestine filed a wave of class action lawsuits alleging that efforts to clean up and mitigate the disastrous derailment have instead worsened the situation.

At least five class action negligence lawsuits have now been filed by residents and business owners who were impacted by the fiery chemical train derailment seeking punitive damages and medical monitoring.

EPA administrator Michael Regan travelled to East Palestine on Thursday where he maintained that air and water testing showed that the area was safe for residents to return to.

Mr Regan tweeted that the “terrible incident that has rightfully shaken this community to its core”.

“But I want residents to know: EPA will be here as long as it takes the ensure the health and safety of this community.”

It has since emerged that the Norfolk Southern train that derailed had broken down just two days earlier on 1 February, employees told CBC.

Meanwhile, angry and skeptical residents of East Palestine, Ohio, were left with more questions than answers after a chaotic town meeting on Wednesday.

Hundreds of residents turned out at a high school auditorium armed with questions on Wednesday night - hours after train operator Norfolk Southern declined to attend.