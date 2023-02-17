Ohio train derailment – live: Video emerges of apparent contaminated creek in East Palestine
Rail company Norfolk Southern has a checkered past of deadly accidents and silencing whistleblowers long before the Ohio derailment
Video has emerged of an apparently heavily-contaminated creek in East Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
The clip, posted by tech blogger Nick Sortor on Thursday, is tagged in East Palestine. In the minute-long clip, a woman throws a heavy stone into the creek and when the ripples settle, large oily spots appear on the surface.
“It’s all in the bottom of the creekbed,” the woman says. The video has been viewed millions of times.
It is not clear what relation the creek has to the town’s drinking water supply. The US Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday: “In East Palestine, residents get their water from a few different sources – which are all actively being tested by the state and local governments, with EPA’s support.”
On 3rd February, around 50 rail cars of a Norfolk Southern train, some carrying hazardous materials, careened off the tracks in the small town. Clean-up crews subsequently carried out a controlled burn on flammable substances sending noxious clouds billowing across the area.
Locals wait for financial aid in East Palestine
Neil Figley, 28, holds his daughter, Harlie, 4, as they wait in line at the Norfolk Southern Assistance Center to collect a $1000 check and get reimbursed for expenses while they were evacuated from East Palestine, Ohio on February 17, 2023
Biden administration sends additional resources to East Palestine
The Biden administration announced on Friday that it was sending additional federal resources to support East Palestine, Ohio following the train derailment disaster.
Segments of a Norfolk Southern freight train careened off the track on 3rd February, leaking toxic chemicals into the ground, water and air.
Now, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments, in order to support the state and local officials already on the ground.
The team will evaluate individuals who were exposed or potentially exposed to chemicals and help ensure timely communications to the public, a White House statement read. “As President Biden told Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro soon after the derailment, the Federal Government stands ready to provide any additional federal assistance the states may need,” it read.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting the people of East Palestine every step of the way, and holding Norfolk Southern accountable.”
Video posted online of apparently heavily-contaminated creek in East Palestine
Findings on deadly truck accident after hazardous materials spill
The deadly truck accident this week that caused a hazardous materials spill southeast of downtown Tucson this week did not appear to be caused by high speed, drugs or alcohol, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said Thursday.
The authorities said at a news conference that truck driver Ricky Immel, 54, was traveling from his home state of Nevada to Alabama with a load of packages of liquid nitric acid Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle left the roadway and flipped onto the left side, then into the median. Immel was later declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident and Immel’s death are under investigation.
Immel was traveling with his service dog, which will be reunited with his wife, said officials, who did not say what type of assistance the animal was trained for.
The main freeway in southern Arizona reopened in both directions Wednesday evening, and officials said people living in the area could safely return to their homes or go outside a day after the crash sent acrid red and yellow plumes into the desert sky and evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were issued. Associated Press
Monitoring continues in East Palestine
An air quality monitor hangs on a stop sign near the site of a train derailment prompting health concerns on February 17, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Fact-check on misinformation surrounding Ohio train derailment
The Associated Press fact-checked two of the most prevalent but untrue stories and images circulating online about the East Palestine train derailment.
These included an Ohio River map which distorted the contamination area, and a video of a cloud from Oregon misrepresented as the aftermath of the train crash.
Watch: Drone captures footage of devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment
Chair of National Transportation Safety Board pleads with people to stop spreading misinformation
Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has pleaded with people to stop spreading misinformation about the East Palestine train derailment.
In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Thursday, she wrote: “Anyone speculating about what happened, didn’t happen, or should’ve happened is misleading a suffering community – PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION.”
You can read her remarks in full below.
