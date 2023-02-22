Trump Ohio visit – live: Trump accused of train derailment ‘stunt’ as Norfolk Southern CEO dodges questions
Ex-president due in East Palestine on Wednesday to meet local officials and community members
Former president Donald Trump is visiting the site of the train derailment in East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border on Wednesday and is reportedly planning to meet with local officials and donate thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and water to support the cleanup effort.
The move has been blasted as a “political stunt” by former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, a Republican who served in the Obama administration.
Mr Trump’s visit comes as the CEO of the rail operator, Norfolk Southern, faced tough questions from a reporter on how long the company will commit to remaining in East Palestine for the clean-up effort. The CEO dodged a question on the company’s lobbying efforts against some federal rail safety measures.
“What we’re really interested in is solution-based safety rules, and we’re very focused on following the science,” CEO Alan H Shaw said.
On Tuesday, another derailment took place in Nebraska when 30 cars from a Union Pacific coal train slid off the tracks outside of Gothenburg in the early hours of the morning, sparking a fresh emergency response operation. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Trump begins his travel to East Palestine
Donald Trump appears to be on his way to the village of East Palestine.
Few details of his visit were made public. It’s unclear where he’ll be or how long he plans on staying in Ohio.
Trump to donate water, cleaning supplies during East Palestine visit
Donald Trump will reportedly donate 13 pallets of bottled water as well as cleaning supplies to the village of East Palestine during his trip on Wednesday.
Mr Trump will be joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Senator JD Vance, Congressman Bill Johnson and other Republican state officials.
Watch: The Lincoln Project releases ad highlighting derailment and Trump’s deregulation efforts hours before former president’s visit to East Palestine
The Lincoln Project has released a new video focused on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and rail industry deregulation efforts Donald Trump made possible during his time in office.
The group released the video just hours before Mr Trump is set to visit the village.
What the Biden administration has – and hasn’t – done in response to the Ohio train derailment
The Biden administration has faced increasing scrutiny in the wake of the Ohio train derailment, as locals question “where’s Pete” and East Palestine’s mayor calls the president’s Ukraine visit a “slap in the face.”
Norfolk Southern was forced to vent and burn the train’s load of vinyl chloride, a hazardous material used in the manufacturing of certain plastics, leaving East Palestine residents worried about their health and the longterm effects it might have on their small community.
Since the 3 February derailment there have been criticisms, both locally and nationally, that the Biden administration was slow to move to address the disaster.
What exactly have Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg done since the train derailment, and are the criticisms warranted?
Pete Buttigieg said he planned to visit East Palestine
At the site of the Ohio train derailment, Trump fires up his 2024 battle plan
When Donald Trump won office in 2016, it wasn’t initially clear who would take the credit, or blame, for the election of a reality TV star to the US presidency.
While Democrats including Hillary Clinton initially focused their fire on Russian disinformation and the role of conspiracies on social media, others pointed to a different phenomenon: the growing conservatism of the Rust Belt, the heartland of America’s manufacturing power.
It was here where progressives and Maga Republicans diagnosed the same problem: an entire region, spurned once too often by the shuttering of massive plants and the resulting regional economic collapses which followed, had turned towards the only politician unwilling to dismiss them as “flyover country” — Donald Trump. Even Democrats find themselves admitting that Mr Trump successfully painted himself as a hero of America’s working class, and in particular a hero of the kinds of blue collar union workers whose families had voted Democrat for years, maybe even decades.
That was the embarrassed anger which was evident whenever progressives and even some centrist Democrats noted that Ms Clinton’s campaign had failed to reach out to and campaign alongside labour unions in Michigan, or even worse, failed to even show up at all in Wisconsin. After 2016, the question for the left was clear: had the Democratic Party sacrificed its connection to the working class, and in particular to unions, in favour of chasing the suburbanite Republicans and independents whom they wagered were turned off by Donald Trump’s caustic rhetoric?
ICYMI: Ohio officials drink East Palestine water after train derailment
Local and state officials drank from an East Palestine sink to help assuage fears that the village’s water was contaminated following a Norfolk Southern train derailment in early February.
How the Biden administration responded to the Ohio train derailment
Despite Mr Buttigieg’s comments there, the Biden administration has faced increasing scrutiny in the wake of the Ohio train derailment as locals ask “where’s Pete?” and East Palestine’s mayor (as we saw earlier) called the president’s Monday visist to Ukraine a “slap in the face”.
Since the disaster on 3 February there have been criticisms, both locally and nationally, that the Biden administration was too slow to react.
So what exactly have the president and his transportation secretary done since the train derailment and are the criticisms warranted?
Graig Graziosi has the answers.
Pete Buttigieg calls out Marco Rubio for softening rail safety requirements prior to Ohio train derailment
The US transportation secretary replied to criticism levied at him by Republican senator Marco Rubio by pointing out the lawmaker had voted to soften safety regulations prior to the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine.
“The facts don’t lie. The 2021 letter you signed was obviously drafted by railroad industry lobbyists. It supports waivers that would reduce visual track inspections,” he wrote.
“Now: will you vote to help us toughen rail safety accountability and fines, or not?”
