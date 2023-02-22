✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Former president Donald Trump is visiting the site of the train derailment in East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border on Wednesday and is reportedly planning to meet with local officials and donate thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and water to support the cleanup effort.

The move has been blasted as a “political stunt” by former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, a Republican who served in the Obama administration.

Mr Trump’s visit comes as the CEO of the rail operator, Norfolk Southern, faced tough questions from a reporter on how long the company will commit to remaining in East Palestine for the clean-up effort. The CEO dodged a question on the company’s lobbying efforts against some federal rail safety measures.

“What we’re really interested in is solution-based safety rules, and we’re very focused on following the science,” CEO Alan H Shaw said.

On Tuesday, another derailment took place in Nebraska when 30 cars from a Union Pacific coal train slid off the tracks outside of Gothenburg in the early hours of the morning, sparking a fresh emergency response operation. Fortunately, no one was injured.