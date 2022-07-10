Jump to content
Pakistan floods: 135 killed and hundreds homeless as record monsoon rains wreak havoc

Deluge described as ‘national tragedy’ mars festivities of biggest festival of Eid in Muslim nation

Shweta Sharma
Sunday 10 July 2022 16:30
Video shows aftermath of flooding after dozens killed in Pakistan

As many as 135 people were killed, tens of thousands stranded in remote regions, and roads in several cities were inundated as record rains pounded Pakistan, marring Eid al-Adha festivities.

Around 154 people were injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan, according to the 9 July update by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

At least 57 people, including women and children, were killed in the southern province of Balochistan, one of the country’s poorest provinces.

Tens of thousands of more people were left homeless, stranded or missing after their houses collapsed after torrential rains continued to lash the region for more than a week — the worst the country has seen in three decades.

Huge loss to property and cattle, including damage to five dams and almost 500 houses, was estimated in the province.

At least 10 dams were breached in several districts of the province, forcing the authorities to issue a warning to people to evacuate their houses and move away.

The visuals from the more developed cities of Rawalpindi, Punjab, and capital city of Islamabad showed flooded roads on which people waded with caution.

Flooded roads in Karachi after rainfall

(AP)

People suffered prolonged traffic jams and power outages while commercial activities which were expected to bring relief to the pandemic-hit businesses during Eid were impacted by the flash floods.

Visuals ran by private broadcasters showed people flood waters washing in settlements and people appearing to escape the houses from chest-deep waters.

Sherry Rehman, the country’s minister of climate change, said Sindh and Balochistan provinces have received recording-breaking rain in July so far, exceeding 30-year highest mark.

Calling it a national tragedy, Ms Rehman added: “The water levels are high and people need to be careful because the monsoon patterns are changing. At this moment, the rains across Pakistan are 87 percent more than the average downpour.”

Pakistan recorded 41mm rainfall this year from an average of 13mm in July, a graph shared by her showed.

Children carrying household items wade through a flooded area after a monsoon rainfall in Quetta

(AFP via Getty Images)

At least 24 people have died in Pakistan’s Sindh province while 21 perished in Punjab till Saturday, according to government data.

In north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 18 people have died. Two people, including a six year-old, died and four were injured when their house collapsed due to rain, according to a district official statement.

Camels are pictured at a cattle market after a rain shower ahead of the upcoming Muslim festival

(AFP via Getty Images)

The South Asian nation grapples with paralysing monsoon rain every year, drawing criticism for poor government planning and infrastructure. The monsoon season which runs from July to September has worsened over the years in the continent due to climate change.

The 2010 floods are the worst in recent memory of Pakistan after the deluge affected 20 million people and damaged infrastructure of billions of dollars in vast swathes of the country. Almost one fifth of the country suffered because of the flooding.

