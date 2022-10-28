Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Protestors shut down Park Avenue again on Friday as they continue a week of demonstrations on the climate crisis.

Activists could be seen on giant tripods blocking off all lanes of the street near the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest banks.

The protests are criticizing the company’s financing of fossil fuels.

This shutdown is the fifth consecutive day of climate protests in New York, led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and local branches of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.

Protestors blocking traffic were holding banners that read things like “How dare you plunder the Earth” and “Your greed = climate chaos”.

Many of the actions this week have targeted the financial industry. On Wednesday, protestors occupied the New York headquarters of BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment firms, to criticize their involvement in fossil fuels.

Protests on Thursday targeted the home of Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone, another investment firm that has invested in fossil fuels.

A 2021 report from non-profits such as the Rainforest Action Network and the Sierra Club found that JPMorgan Chase had financed over $316bn in fossil fuels between 2016 and 2020, the most of any of the banks in the report.

The Independent has contacted a representative for JPMorgan Chase for comment.

“We’re taking the fight where the rich live and work, so that they can see it and feel it,” Alice Hu, a climate campaigner with NYCC, told The Independent in a statement on Tuesday.

“Seeing as the 1% and corporate greed are destroying our planet and impoverishing our people, we need them to pay to fix what they’ve broken.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow