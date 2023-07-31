Jump to content

Phoenix swelters above 110F for entire month of July as wildfires erupt in California

Monday marked the 31st day in a row that Arizona’s largest city - one of the fastest-growing in the United States - experienced potentially deadly levels of heat

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent
Monday 31 July 2023 15:07
<p>A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over Phoenix, Arizona, on July 12, 2023</p>

A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over Phoenix, Arizona, on July 12, 2023

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The city of Phoenix has gone for an entire month with temperatures above a broiling 110F (43.3C), an unprecedented stretch even for a city known as “Valley of the Sun”.

Monday marked the 31st day in a row that Arizona’s largest city - one of the fastest-growing in the United States - experienced potentially deadly levels of heat.

Phoenix is far from alone as heatwaves have buffeted nearly every continent this summer with temperature records being broken, and then broken again.

Scientists announced last week that July 2023 is the hottest month on record – and possibly in 120,000 years.

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the findings.

More than 46 million people in the US were under heat advisories and alerts on Monday with warnings of excessive temperatures in parts of Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana.

In California, the high temperatures have played a role in recent wildfire outbreaks. A massive fire was raging out of control in the Mojave National Preserve on Sunday, worsened by strong winds.

