Starmer to tell Cop29 that climate transition offers huge investment opportunity
He is expected to tell the nearly 100 other delegations in Baku that Britain is returning to ‘responsible international engagement’.
The Prime Minister has arrived in Azerbaijan for the Cop29 climate summit, where he will argue that the transition to green energy is an investment opportunity.
Sir Keir Starmer will argue that the climate transition presents an almost seven trillion-dollar (£5.43 trillion) investment opportunity.
Sir Keir said: “Britain must work with other countries to combat climate change, solving these urgent problems at their root and tackling the causes because our country is stronger when we do.
“This is why I have travelled to the Cop29 summit in Baku, to harness international co-operation in order to protect our country’s security and prosperity.
“The UK is wasting no time to accelerate the global transition to clean energy and put us at the forefront of the industries of the future, creating jobs and growth across the country.”
The Government estimates that supplying the goods and services to enable the global net-zero transition could be worth £1 trillion to UK businesses by 2030.