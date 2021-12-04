Prince of Wales hosts hedgelaying event at Highgrove estate

Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on Saturday.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 04 December 2021 16:18
The Prince of Wales at the Patron’s Day of hedgelaying event at the Highgrove estate (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Prince of Wales at the Patron’s Day of hedgelaying event at the Highgrove estate (Peter Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales has presented awards at the National Hedgelaying Society’s Patron’s Day event at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on Saturday.

Charles, who is the society’s patron, hosted the hedgelayers at a reception before handing out the awards.

Hedgelaying is the craft of maintaining hedges.

The Prince of Wales arrives to host the hedgelaying event (Peter Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The hedges were laid out in a variety of styles – including Welsh Style, Midlands style, and the South of England style. There are 11 styles of hedgelaying across the UK.

Hedges are an important part of the UK’s ecosystem, offering homes to native birds and animals.

However, more than half of the UK’s hedgerows have been lost since the end of World War Two.

The Prince of Wales makes a speech at the event (Peter Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

Earlier this week, Charles was in Barbados where he represented the UK at a ceremony that saw the island nation become a republic and end the Queen’s role as head of state.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said that officers will not open an investigation into the prince’s former most trusted aide, Michael Fawcett, over cash for honours claims.

Dame Cressida Dick said the Met had made “initial inquiries” after receiving a letter from Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe into Mr Fawcett.

Recommended

However, after reviewing the relevant legislation, the force had decided not to open an investigation.

Mr Fawcett resigned in November amid claims he promised to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz – a donor to the Prince’s foundation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in