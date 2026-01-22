William has microfibre filter fitted to washing machines at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A device which captures microplastics from washing machines has been fitted at the new home of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William visited Matter, which is based in Bristol and was an Earthshot Prize finalist in 2025, as part of a trip to celebrate innovation and sustainability.

It is understood the device was installed at Forest Lodge, the Grade II listed eight-bedroom property in Windsor Great Park which the Wales family moved into after leaving Adelaide Cottage in the autumn.

Adam Root, founder and chief executive of Matter, developed the filtration system at his mother-in-law’s dining table with a £250 grant from The King’s Trust.

William asked staff at the company about how they were working to scale up the business, alongside brand partners.

He told them: “You should be really proud.

“You must be excited where it is headed.

“This is really going places, it is incredible, well done.”

Mr Root, from Essex, told the prince the climate technology company now employs around 50 people and is focused on tackling the growing global problem of microplastic pollution.

The company’s technology has been developed to prevent microplastics entering waterways.

William was shown a ball of red microfibres captured from an estimated 10 washes of red towels, as well as two plastic boxes of microfibres from a machine to tackle the issue in textile manufacturing.

He said: “I’m genuinely horrified.

“I can’t get over the size.

“It is absolutely atrocious.

“Companies must have known how much stuff they are washing away.”

William was presented with a bottle containing microfibres captured from 10 washes with a domestic washing machine.

He replied: “I’m very glad we had our filters on our washing machines.”

It is understood that William is keen for the King to install the device at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

As well as Forest Lodge, the devices are already being used at William and Kate’s other properties, their 10-bedroom mansion Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

After leaving Matter, the prince visited the UK’s most powerful supercomputer named Isambard-AI, by the University of Bristol and company NCC, an innovation organisation.

Speaking after the visit, Professor Evelyn Welch, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, said it had been a “pleasure” to showcase its work to William.

“We were delighted to share with Prince William how this work is already making a real difference to people’s lives, and how our teams are striving every day to create positive change for communities here in the UK and around the world,” she said.