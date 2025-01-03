Protesters hit out at housing plan in village which ‘inspired Camberwick Green’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Residents in a village believed to have inspired the children’s TV show Camberwick Green fear the area is being destroyed by overdevelopment.

Campaigners in Wivelsfield Green, East Sussex, say inappropriate development over the last decade has put a “massive strain” on local infrastructure, as developer Taylor Wimpey is set to propose 150 homes in the area.

The rural setting, thought to have inspired the 1960s BBC animation show, has seen its characters revived as members of the No To WivelsTown campaign have protested against development dressed as the series’ favourites bearing signs reading: “Save village life”.

Some 141 other homes are currently under construction in the village, campaigners added.

A campaign spokesperson said: “The schools are full, it’s difficult to get a doctor, traffic has increased ten-fold, flooding has increased and we’ve lost much beautiful landscape.

“For most people, living in a rural village like Camberwick Green has been immensely important and seeing the village ripped apart by developers has been devastating.”

Taylor Wimpey’s proposal for 150 homes is understood to include additional land for Wivelsfield Primary School.

A spokesperson said the developer has a “positive offer” for the local community to deliver public access to green open space currently in private ownership.

“Under our proposals, the land, amounting to some 70% of our site, would be secured in perpetuity as public open space for members of the local community to enjoy,” the spokesperson added.

But campaigners also took aim at the Government for “making matters worse” in planning changes.

“The lack of a level playing field to fight against inappropriate development is undemocratic and outrageous but Labour are not listening and are making matters worse by changing the planning rules and making targets bigger,” the campaign spokesperson said.

“Their rhetoric of building whilst supporting the infrastructure and the environment is utter nonsense and ill thought out too.”

The concerns come as the Government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

Labour MP Helena Dollimore told the BBC the Government was committed to building new homes communities need “that delivers the right public services and infrastructure, and protects the environment.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.