River Thames site among 13 proposed new swimming spots

The first official bathing spot on the River Thames in London and the filming location for TV drama Broadchurch are among 13 new designated swimming sites proposed by the Government.

Others include popular beaches, a meadow and river site in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows, and a spot in Yorkshire where the River Swale flows in waterfalls over limestone steps.

The first designated bathing spot on the Thames in London would mark a “vast transformation” in water quality in the river which was declared biologically dead in the 1950s due to pollution, officials said.

Designation would mean sites are subject to regular water quality testing, giving people a better idea of the state of the water they are swimming, paddling or enjoying water sports in.

Communities and campaigners in some areas hope it will increase pressure for efforts to clean up their local rivers and coasts.

The Government said the plans would increase the number of England’s official bathing sites to 464 beaches, coastal stretches, rivers and lakes.

Water minister Emma Hardy said: “Rivers and beaches are at the heart of so many communities, where people come together, families make memories and swimmers of all ages feel the benefits of being outdoors safely.

“Our plans to designate new bathing water sites show how we are backing local ambition and recognising the pride in places that matter most to people.

“This comes alongside this Government’s generational reform of the water system that will cut water pollution and clean up our rivers lakes and seas for good.”

The Government has reformed the designated bathing water system to bring in more flexible dates for monitoring to reflect when people are using sites, and to expand the legal definition of “bather” to include people taking part in water sports such as paddle boarders and surfers.

In 2025, 87% of the country’s designated bathing sites were rated excellent or good, and 93% met at least the minimum grade, but 7% – 32 sites – around England failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

The 13 proposed sites, which will be out for consultation, are:

– Little Shore, Amble, Northumberland – a crescent of sand between the River Coquet and the North Sea which is popular with locals;

– Newton and Noss Creeks, Devon – a narrow tidal inlet just off the River Yealm in the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty;

– Canvey Island Foreshore, Essex – a family-favourite sandy beach;

– Sandgate Granville Parade Beach, Kent – a shingle beach used by swimmers and kayakers;

– Queen Elizabeth Gardens Salisbury, Wiltshire – where the River Avon flows through a green space which was opened in the early 1960s to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II;

– East Beach at West Bay, Bridport, Dorset – filming location for the ITV drama Broadchurch;

– Pangbourne Meadow, Berkshire – a meadow and river in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows;

– River Fowey in Lostwithiel, Cornwall – a tidal river flowing through the heart of the town;

– River Swale in Richmond, North Yorkshire – with dramatic waterfalls over limestone steps;

– Falcon Meadow, Bungay, Suffolk – a riverside community space on the River Waveney;

– River Thames at Ham and Kingston, Greater London – which could become London’s first river bathing site on the Thames;

– New Brighton Beach (East), Merseyside – a sandy seaside resort at the mouth of the Mersey Estuary;

– River Dee at Sandy Lane, Chester, Cheshire – a popular spot for families and water sports.