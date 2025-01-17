Time to look at ‘alternatives’ to countryside solar, Tory former minister urges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking at where solar panels go could protect green fields, a Conservative former minister has said in a debate about electricity generation from new build roofs.

Wendy Morton called for “alternatives” to using countryside land for energy generation as the Liberal Democrats’ Max Wilkinson introduced his New Homes (Solar Generation) Bill.

Mr Wilkinson, the MP for Cheltenham, said his proposal to require new builds to come with solar panels as standard – also known as the Sunshine Bill – was a “win-win” for both the planet and billpayers’ budgets.

Intervening in his speech, Ms Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills) told the Commons on Friday: “In the shift towards more solar panels, I fear many of those will go on prime agricultural land.”

She added that “it’s time we need to look at alternatives, look at where the solar panels are being placed as a way of protecting communities and our green belt”.

Brought before MPs as a private member’s bill, Mr Wilkinson’s proposals have received support from executives at several companies including renewables firm Ecotricity and the housebuilder Thakeham.

If it becomes law, new builds would come with solar panels covering at least 40% of their ground floor area, with exemptions for smaller roofs which cannot physically accommodate panels, tall buildings more than 15 storeys high, developments where panels would not prove cost-effective, and projects featuring other forms of renewable energy generation.

Responding to Ms Morton’s intervention, Mr Wilkinson said: “She is entirely right.”

Ms Morton later said in a follow-up: “I think this is becoming increasingly, shall I say, worrying, because we are now starting to see policy around grey belt.

“I really fear that if we do not really thoroughly grasp the issue of where solar panels are going and battery storage and all the other renewables, we risk green belt all of a sudden in a few years’ time be then defined as grey belt and it risks being built on.”

The debate heard repeated calls for the Bill to be broadened out, and include the addition of panels on the roofs of existing homes, as well as public and industrial buildings.

Labour MP for North East Hertfordshire Chris Hinchliff said: “We face many challenging decisions locally to balance the need for renewable energy with the protections of our high-quality farmland, whilst also preserving and enhancing space for nature.

“So it is unsurprising that residents in North East Hertfordshire can clearly see the common sense in putting the solar panels we need on rooftops.”

Conservative MP for Herne Bay and Sandwich Sir Roger Gale said he would support the Bill.

He said: “In east Kent, we are losing grade one agricultural land far too frequently to both development and to the use for solar power generation, and it’s completely unnecessary.

“As I’ve said many times… we have acres and acres of rooftops in public ownership on public buildings and schools, hospitals, prisons, in addition to acres of car park space.”

He added: “If we use all of that, then I can see no need whatsoever to use fine agricultural land that should be used for growing crops, for feeding people, for these purposes.”

Mr Wilkinson said there was a “clear market preference for home with solar panels because a relatively small proportion of the price will be rewarded with a decent payback”, and pointed to research by the MCS Foundation which showed panels on the Labour Government’s target of 1.5 million homes would bolster energy generation by the equivalent of two Sizewell C nuclear power stations (3.2 gigawatt each).

He had earlier told MPs: “This Bill helps us tackle the cost of living and climate change too, a clear win-win.”

Mr Wilkinson quoted from Morecambe and Wise’s Bring Me Sunshine when he said: “‘Let our arms be as warm as the sun up above’ and let us think about how ‘much joy we can bring to each brand new bright tomorrow’ (sic).”