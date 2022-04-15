South African police disperse crowd demanding more aid after deadly floods

Police in South Africa fired stun grenades and teargas at protesters calling for more aid after devastating floods tore through Durban.

Residents blocked a road with steel barriers after claiming that the eThekwini municipality had evicted them from a school they had been using for temporary housing after the floods, according to a report on South Africa’s TimesLive website.

Protesters wielding panga (machetes) chanted songs mocking the police in a bid to have officials address their concerns, the website reported.

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, which includes the city of Durban.

The death toll is expected to rise given that scores of people, including whole families, are missing, local officials have said.

Sports fields under water following heavy rains in Durban (AFP via Getty)

On Thursday, the Queen expressed her sympathy for the people of South Africa, saying: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal province.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes and businesses. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with South Africa as you recover from these terrible events.”

The persistent rains have wreaked havoc in the province, destroying homes, collapsing buildings and washing away major roads.

Residents of Amaoti, a township north of Durban, collect clean water from a broken pipe (AFP via Getty)

The damage to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area is estimated at $52m (£40m), eThekwini’s mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.

At least 120 schools have been flooded, causing damage estimated at more than $26m (£20m) and forcing officials to temporarily close all schools in the province.

At least 18 students and one teacher from various schools have died in the floods, education minister Angie Motshekga said.

“This is a catastrophe and the damage is unprecedented. What is even more worrying is that more rain is expected in the same areas that are already affected,” Ms Motshekga said in a statement.