Sriracha sauce production suspended due to climate crisis
The hot sauce company reportedly doesn’t have enough chili peppers due to “weather conditions”
Hot sauce fans have something to get spicy about — sriracha hot sauce cravings may be put on hold until September.
In an April letter, Huy Fong Foods, the makers of the hot sauce, announced that they are experiencing a shortage of chili peppers due to “weather conditions.”
“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the letter reads.
Axios reports that the company has confirmed that its peppers come from Mexico. The publication notes that the country is currently going through drought conditions.
The company’s letter did not specify what “weather conditions” had caused the chili pepper shortage.
The current drought in western North America is part of a decades-long “megadrought” that has been exacerbated the climate crisis. One recent study found that human-driven warming had caused about 42 per cent of the dryness experienced since 2000.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies