A rare “danger to life” flood warning has been issued along the River Severn as Storm Franklin batters the UK.

It covered Ironbridge, a town in Shropshire, where the Environment Agency said river levels were rising due to “persistent heavy rainfall” .

It was the only severe flood warning - which warns of danger to life - in place for England when it was issued on Monday afternoon.

More than 140 other places were still told to expect flooding as the country faced its third storm in a matter of days.

The Environment Agency said it issued the top flood warning for Ironbridge due to “extremely high river levels on the River Severn that are threatening to overtop flood barriers”.

Residents living along the Wharfage - a road that runs next to the river in the town - were at “very high risk” as water was expected to flood the area later on Monday.

They were strongly urged to evacuate these properties.

The Environment Agency said it expected river levels in Ironbridge to remain high for several days and it would reassess the severe flood warning on Tuesday morning or if the situation changes.

Storm Franklin lashed the UK with gale-force winds and torrential rain on Monday, following Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley just days before.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated near swelling river banks across the North of England, while a South Yorkshire rail station was submerged under water.

Last year, England’s Environment Agency warned the climate crisis - which leads to heavier rainfall and rising sea levels - was worsening the risk of floods across the UK .