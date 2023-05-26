✕ Close Eye of Super Typhoon Mawar swirls over Guam

Typhoon Mawar has intensified into a super typhoon as it now heads to the Philippines, the state’s weather service said after a brief weakening of the storm after it passed over Guam.

The cyclone is currently packing winds of up to 185km per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230kph as it moves west-northwestward, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon passed through Guam yesterday which successfully weathered the storm, believed to be the strongest storm in years to hit the Western Pacific Island.

Mawar made landfall at local time 9pm but the island was battered by heavy rains and powerful winds of up to 240 kph for hours yesterday, that uprooted trees, blew away roofs, and brought the US territory to a standstill.

According to the Guam Power Authority, nearly all of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses experienced power outages, with only 1,000 retaining electricity.

There are no reports of loss of life but damages such as localised flooding, fallen debris, and downed power lines have been reported.