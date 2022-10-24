Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Climate protesters storm Ted Cruz’s interview on The View and are shut down by Whoopi Goldberg

The protesters seemed to be criticizing the show’s coverage of the climate crisis

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Monday 24 October 2022 18:03
Comments
<p>Texas Senator Ted Cruz on ‘The View’ on Monday as climate protestors interrupt the show</p>

Texas Senator Ted Cruz on ‘The View’ on Monday as climate protestors interrupt the show

(ABC)

Climate protestors interrupted Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s interview on The View, apparently to demand that the show cover the climate crisis.

As the senator was speaking on the show on Monday, protesters are heard breaking out in a chant of “cover climate now”.

Mr Cruz speaks over the chanting for a while, but the protesters are eventually scolded by host Whoopi Goldberg.

“Let us do our job,” Ms Goldberg says. “We hear what you have to say but you gotta go.”

Recommended

Senator Cruz then says that he couldn’t hear what the individuals were protesting.

Another host, Sunny Hostin can then be heard saying “They’re accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that...” before being cut off by other people on the panel.

A spokesperson for The View told The Independent that three members of the audience interrupted the show’s taping and were escorted out by security.

Host Whoopi Goldberg tells climate protesters that they have to leave during a taping of The View on Monday

(ABC)

It was not immediately apparent who the protesters were, and it did not seem that they were protesting Mr Cruz, but rather the show’s climate coverage.

“I’m really glad we don’t have a Van Gogh on the wall,” the Texas Republican said, seemingly in reference to a recent protest where climate activists threw soup against a glass-covered Vincent Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery to bring attention to the climate crisis.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in