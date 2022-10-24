Climate protesters storm Ted Cruz’s interview on The View and are shut down by Whoopi Goldberg
The protesters seemed to be criticizing the show’s coverage of the climate crisis
Climate protestors interrupted Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s interview on The View, apparently to demand that the show cover the climate crisis.
As the senator was speaking on the show on Monday, protesters are heard breaking out in a chant of “cover climate now”.
Mr Cruz speaks over the chanting for a while, but the protesters are eventually scolded by host Whoopi Goldberg.
“Let us do our job,” Ms Goldberg says. “We hear what you have to say but you gotta go.”
Senator Cruz then says that he couldn’t hear what the individuals were protesting.
Another host, Sunny Hostin can then be heard saying “They’re accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that...” before being cut off by other people on the panel.
A spokesperson for The View told The Independent that three members of the audience interrupted the show’s taping and were escorted out by security.
It was not immediately apparent who the protesters were, and it did not seem that they were protesting Mr Cruz, but rather the show’s climate coverage.
“I’m really glad we don’t have a Van Gogh on the wall,” the Texas Republican said, seemingly in reference to a recent protest where climate activists threw soup against a glass-covered Vincent Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery to bring attention to the climate crisis.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies