Thames Water has announced it will introduce a hosepipe ban next week as 15 million customers face restrictions.

The ban is set to come into force on Wednesday 24 August.

It come the day after South West Water announced ban - the first in 26 years - to cope with drought conditions in Cornwall and Devon. The restrictions there will begin on Tuesday 23 August.

There have been a string of hosepipe bans in other parts of England as water companies look to save resources following a period of prolonged dry weather.

In a statement on its website, Thames Water said: “After the driest July on record, and below-average rainfall in 10 of the last 12 months, water levels in our rivers and reservoirs are much lower than usual.

“We have more teams reducing leakage than ever before, working 24/7 to find and fix more than 1,100 leaks every week. The recent heatwaves mean that demand for water is also at record levels.

“We’ve been working around the clock to supply everyone, and customers have been brilliant at saving water where they can. But, with low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we now need to take the next step in our drought plan.

A view of Blackheath, London as the heatwave turns parks from green to yellow. (PA)

“Everything we do now will help protect supplies next summer and help the environment.

“We know these restrictions impact your day-to-day activities around your home and beyond, and we’re grateful for your support.”

The announcement comes as Thames Water faces criticism over their executive bonuses.

Councillor Clive Jones, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, has said that the firm should stop handing out “eyewatering” bonuses and instead use the money to fix leaking pipes.

He said the company was “failing to fix leaks totalling millions of litres a day”.

Thames Water bosses were awarded £2.4million in bonuses in 2021, Cllr Jones said.

He said: “The worst part is, ministers are just letting water firms get away with scandal after scandal and residents in our area are sick of it.

“These are the very same water companies which pollute our local rivers with disgusting sewage, harming animals and people swimming in them,” he added.

Thames Water have previously said that they were doing “everything it can” to fix leaks.