Kentucky tornadoes: First fatalities named after 70 killed by 18 twisters in deadliest storm since 1890
At least 79 people are dead across five states after tornadoes tore through the US, affecting residents in at least six states. As many as a hundred people are feared to have lost their lives in Kentucky alone.
Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Hundreds are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said “north of 70” people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles. Mr Beshear added that the number of deaths was expected to increase towards 100 later on Saturday.
“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said. “Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”
The estimated number of deaths suggests that the storm that hit the state on Friday night could be the deadliest storm since 1890 when 76 people were killed in the area around Louisville.
An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois is among the first people identified of the at least 70 who may have died in a cluster tornadoes that tore through six US states overnight.
Clayton Cope, 29, a maintenance worker, was among at least two confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the tornadoes nearly leveled parts of the facility belonging to the online retailer.
Carla Cope, Clayton’s mother, told The Daily Beast on Saturday that she had told her son to “get to shelter,” but that he wanted to warn his colleagues of what was coming first. We’ve got more details here.
Kentucky town looks like ‘matchsticks’, mayor says
The mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky, Kathy O’Nan, told CNN that the town looks like “matchsticks”.
“Our downtown churches have been destroyed, our courthouse — which is of course right in the centre of town — is destroyed. Our water system is not functioning at this time. There is no power. There are few pockets of power within our county, and so some of the people who’ve have been misplaced from their homes have been shuttled to churches who have volunteered their space there. It is truly devastating and heartbreaking to look at our community,” the mayor said.
Curfew announced in Mayfield, Kentucky
A curfew has been announced for 7pm in Mayfield, Kentucky after the town was devastated by a tornado overnight.
Police Chief Nathan Kent said that “if you’re not an emergency responder, you need not to be in any of those areas after dark. If you are, law enforcement officers are going to investigate those circumstances”.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called Mayfield “ground zero” for the tornado destruction.
Kentucky Senator and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that “it is devastating to hear that so many Kentuckians have died from last night’s tornado disaster. I have spoken with @POTUS, @GovAndyBeshear, @SecMayorkas, and @FEMA_Deanne and am working with Kentucky’s local, state, and federal leaders to deliver rapid federal assistance”.
Biden tells governors of affected states that federal government will support recovery efforts
President Joe Biden has spoken to five of the governors in the states hit by tornadoes overnight and assured them that the federal government would support the states’ recovery efforts.
“We, the five governors that have been impacted by the tornado, just got off the phone with the President of the United States, and President Biden assured us of support, but also expressed support for what we’re going through during this time and wanted us to pass that along to our citizens,” Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson told CNN.
Deaths have been reported in Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
“Right now, if we needed anything, we would ask for it and we would get it, but we’re capable right now with our resources in this state to respond to the need,” Mr Hutchinson added. “We’ll see if anything additional is needed, right now, it’s clearing, it’s debris removal, we want to make sure that the personal needs are met in terms of shelter, and our churches, our non-profits are really stepping up to accomplish that, so we’re good right now.”
Governor says there are ‘8 pages single spaced’ of missing people in western Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear said that there are “8 pages single spaced” of missing people in the western parts of the state while speaking to Kentucky Sports Radio.
This comes as more and more images reveal the scale of the damage across the six states hit by a number of tornadoes overnight.
Police and fire stations destroyed in Kentucky town where factory collapsed on workers
The police and fire stations have been destroyed in Mayfield, Kentucky, the town where a candle factory collapsed on about 110 people.
“Our main station and the hub of our department” can’t be used, fire chief and EMS director Jeremy Creason told reporters on Saturday.
“That station is fully inoperable at this point. We had to extricate our own fire and EMS apparatus from that building just so we could respond last night,” he added.
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said during a press briefing that “our police station was destroyed in the storm. The bulk of our fleet that was parked there has also been compromised, but we are making do”.
Eleven counties send ambulance crews to Kentucky town
The town of Mayfield, Kentucky was hit hard by the system of nocturnal tornadoes that travelled through at least six states overnight between Friday and Saturday.
Fire chief and EMS director Jeremy Creason said “priority one” is the candle factory in the town that collapsed when hit by the strong winds. Search and rescue work is ongoing at the site.
“It’s going to be a long difficult job, but we’ve got good crews out there, we’ve got a lot of help from across the state coming in,” he said.
Eleven counties have sent ambulance crews to the town, Mr Creason said.
Debris flies hundreds of miles as tornadoes tear up houses and cars
