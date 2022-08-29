Jump to content
Tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

Forecasters had predicted an above-average hurricane season this year

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Monday 29 August 2022 15:02
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.

After months with little notable tropical activity, four storm systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of this week.

Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, the year has only seen three tropical storms — making 2022 one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.

If none of these systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only the third time since 1960 that August had no named storms.

As of Monday morning, the strongest storm has a 50 per cent chance of forming a cyclone over the next two days and an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone over the next five days, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

That would make the storm, currently moving through the mid-Atlantic, at least a tropical depression, a cyclone with wind speeds of 38 miles per hour (61 kilometres per hour) or less.

If the storm formed a cyclone with faster winds, it would officially be named Tropical Storm Danielle.

Another storm system closer to western Africa has a 30 per cent chance of cyclone formation in the next five days, NHC says. Two other systems, one near Mexico and another closer to Bermuda, have a 10 and 20 per cent chance of formation in the next five days.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

