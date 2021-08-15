Tropical storm Fred expected to hit Florida panhandle Monday night

Tropical storm Fred is expected to hit the northern part of the Sunshine State after staying offshore outside southwest Florida as storms grow stronger amid the worsening climate crisis.

The storm, with winds recorded up to 40 mph, is still expected to drive wind and rain towards southwestern Florida today, with the rainfall possibly causing flooding and an isolated tornado.

A flood watch has been issued for southwest Florida lasting until 8pm on Sunday.

Tropical storm Grace started to form outside the east coast of the Leeward Islands on Saturday and is moving south of Puerto Rico as of Sunday morning, also with winds of up 40 mph, WINK News reported.

Moving west, Grace will cause the Antilles to experience tropical storm conditions, but the mountainous terrain of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba could weaken the storm, or cause it to subside.

Parts of southwestern Florida are within the sphere storm Grace might affect in the middle of the week but the storm’s interaction with the landmass in the Caribbean Sea adds uncertainty to the forecast.

The National Hurricane Centre has added a third area to watch for a possible new storm named Henri, which has a 30 per cent development forecasted over the next five days.

City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 (AP)

Southwestern Florida can expect heavy winds on Sunday as tropical storm Fred passes the state to the west. With the weather turning calmer on Monday, Floridians can expect storm Grace to affect their weather again on Wednesday.