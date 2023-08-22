Tropical Storm Harold live updates: Cyclone makes landfall in Texas as California reels from Hilary
Crews work to clear mud and debris from California roads after Storm Hilary
Less than 24 hours after Tropical Storm Hilary wreaked havoc across parts of California and Nevada, another cyclone - Tropical Storm Harold - has made landfall in southern Texas.
The cyclone came ashore in Padre Island at 10am local time on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Texas is now facing flash flooding, strong winds and possible tornadoes and multiple watches and alerts have been issued.
Hilary, which caused one death in Mexico, was the first tropical storm to hit California in almost a century and deluged cities including Los Angeles and San Diego before moving north into Nevada.
Widespread power outages impacted the region and led to a major hospital being evacuated in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of LA.
The clean-up was beginning on Tuesday after rivers of mud and torrential downpours swamped communities including a number of resort towns in the Coachella Valley.
Less than a day apart, a second tropical storm makes landfall
One death reported in wake of Hilary
Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane this weekend, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm as it moved towards California.
So far, no deaths, serious injuries or extreme damages have been reported in California, though officials warned that risks remain, especially in the mountainous regions where the wet hillsides could unleash mudslides.
Read more at the link below
California cleans up
Crews worked to dig roads, buildings and care home residents out of the mud across a wide swath of Southwestern U.S. desert Monday, as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years headed north, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Hilary had lost much of its force as it headed to the Rocky Mountains, but warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected in parts of the region.
Forecasters said the threat for flooding in states farther north on Monday was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localized torrential rains on Tuesday.
Hilary’s rains help wildfire-fighting efforts in Washington state
From the collision of deadly, climate-driven disasters in the United States emerged a small sliver of good fortune on Monday.
After deluging Mexico, California and Nevada, Tropical Storm Hilary moved north and brought some much-needed rain over the wildfires raging in Washington state.
The overlap of the events was seen in satellite imagery shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University on Monday. Researchers noted that heavy smoke from fires in the Northwest, and also in British Columbia, Canada, was visible outside of the storm’s cloud cover.
Two people were killed by the Washington wildfires this weekend amid a state of emergency. Two large fires broke out in the US Northwest region, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reported on Monday, close to the city of Spokane.
