Liveupdated1693978281

Tropical Storm Lee could become Category 5 hurricane – live updates

Lee could become a ‘monstrous storm’ in Category 4 or 5 range, experts warn

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 06 September 2023 06:31
Comments
<p>Tropical storm Lee heads towards Carribean</p>

Tropical storm Lee heads towards Carribean

(National Hurricane Center)

A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify into an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Lee was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 5pm (eastern time) on Tuesday.

Its wind speeds picked up yesterday afternoon and are now 50mph (85kph) with higher gusts.

Lee is forecast to become a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday, NHC reported, as it heads towards the Carribean.

“The depression is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by that time,” NHC reported.

The storm is currently about 1,300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving west-northwest through the eastern Caribbean.

Preliminary forecasts are not predicting any landfall, although the centre warned that “it is too early to determine exactly how close this system will be to the Leeward Islands.”

Meteorologist Ryan Maue suggested on X, formerly Twitter, that Lee could become a “monstrous storm” in the Category 4 or 5 range but travel “safely north” of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

1693978281

Path of Tropical storm Lee: Where is the storm currently and where will it head?

Tropical storm Lee was located some 1,230 miles (1,980km) east of the Lesser Antilles a few hours ago with maximum sustained winds of 50mph (85kph).

The projected path of the tropical storm, according to NHC, shows it was moving west-northwest at 16mph (26kph) and could reach the Caribbean by this weekend.

Path of tropical storm Lee

(National Hurricane Center)
6 September 2023 06:31
1693977209

Tropical Storm Lee was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 5pm (eastern time) on Tuesday.

It is expected to intensify into an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by the weekend. Read more:

Tropical Storm Lee expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’ hurricane by weekend

Lee is forecast to be a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday

6 September 2023 06:13
1693976337

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on tropical storm Lee churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Stay tuned for the latest forecasts and updates.

6 September 2023 05:58

