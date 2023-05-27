✕ Close Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar

After a rapid intensification, Typhoon Mawar has become the most powerful storm of 2023 globally, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

The typhoon, now known as Betty after entering the oceanic area monitored by the Philippines, is packing current wind speeds of 270km/h.

The Philippines’ weather agency said the storm is “maintaining its strength” as it continues to move northwards. Several areas in the archipelago are under thunderstorm and landslide warnings.

The Japanese Meteorological Association designated it as a violent typhoon, owing to storms with maximum sustained winds of at least 194km/h.

The typhoon has also surpassed the strength of any storm recorded in 2022, experts say.

Mawar’s intensification came after a brief weakening as it passed by Guam on Wednesday, lashing it with heavy rains and winds that uprooted trees and blew away roofs and cars.

According to the Guam Power Authority, nearly all of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses experienced power outages, with only 1,000 retaining electricity.

There are no reports of loss of life, but extensive damage was reported, alongside localized flooding, fallen debris, and downed power lines.