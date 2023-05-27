Typhoon Mawar – latest: Updates as Philippines braces for 175mph category 5 super cyclone
Typhoon Mawar strengthed to the equivelant of a category 5 hurricane while on path to make landfall in the Philippines
Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar
After a rapid intensification, Typhoon Mawar has become the most powerful storm of 2023 globally, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
The typhoon, now known as Betty after entering the oceanic area monitored by the Philippines, is packing current wind speeds of 270km/h.
The Philippines’ weather agency said the storm is “maintaining its strength” as it continues to move northwards. Several areas in the archipelago are under thunderstorm and landslide warnings.
The Japanese Meteorological Association designated it as a violent typhoon, owing to storms with maximum sustained winds of at least 194km/h.
The typhoon has also surpassed the strength of any storm recorded in 2022, experts say.
Mawar’s intensification came after a brief weakening as it passed by Guam on Wednesday, lashing it with heavy rains and winds that uprooted trees and blew away roofs and cars.
According to the Guam Power Authority, nearly all of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses experienced power outages, with only 1,000 retaining electricity.
There are no reports of loss of life, but extensive damage was reported, alongside localized flooding, fallen debris, and downed power lines.
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
Chainsaws buzzed Friday as neighbors helped neighbors clear toppled trees and began cleaning the wreckage of Typhoon Mawar, which walloped Guam as the strongest typhoon to hit the island in over two decades but appeared to have passed without leaving death or massive destruction in its wake.
While it was still early going in the recovery effort, police Sgt. Paul Tapao said there did not seem to be any major damage, main roads were passable and “Guam has been very blessed to have no storm-related deaths or any serious injuries.”
To Tapao, the roar of the mechanical saws was a reminder of the resilience of the storm-prone U.S. Pacific territory and its people.
“Everyone helps out with the cleaning,” he said. “That’s the Guamanian way — that’s embedded in the blood.”
He added that there’s a saying in Chamorro — the indigenous language of the Mariana Islands — “inafa maolek,” that means cooperation, a concept of restoring harmony or order.
“Storms have taught our island to be resilient,” he said. “We’re still here.”
Still, officials said it could take weeks to clean up the mess after Mawar briefly made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday night on the northern tip of the island of roughly 150,000 people, flipping cars, tearing off roofs and leaving trees bare.
CONTEXT: Hurricanes are getting stronger due to the climate crisis
Super Typhoon Marwa is only the ninth storm of its kind since 1950 to reach a Category 5 status in the month of May — just one month into typhoon season.
To understand better how the climate crisis has made hurricanes and typhoons more powerful, read The Independent’s explanation below:
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Here’s why
Typhoon Mawar could deliver the biggest hit in two decades to Guam, a US territory in the Pacific
Photos capture the wreckage typhoon Mawar left behind in Guam
Mawar now called Betty as it enters Philippines monitor region
The storm is a Category 5, but is not expected to make significant landfall in the Philippines at its current strength.
Mawar 9th typhoon since 1950 to reach Category 5 equivalent status in May
Typhoon season typically lasts from April until December. Typhoons gaining a Category 5 equivalent status this early in the season are typically rare.
Flights affected, no-sail warning issued in Philippines
Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Manila airport as Typhoon Mawar inches closer to the Philippines, where it is now known as Betty.
Weather advisories were issued for several northern regions, including northern Luzon and eastern parts of Cagayan as the typhoon threatens to bring heavy rains and gusts of winds.
A no-sail warning has been put in place in the Philippines, with the disaster management authority put under alert in capital Manila.
Typhoon Mawar, regained its strength in the last couple of days as it moved westwards and is now the strongest storm of 2023.
Typhoon to ‘maintain its strength’
It is maintaining “its strength while moving west northwestward”, tweeted the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Jim Cantore shares satellite imagery of the enormous Mawar
Flash floods, surf warnings in effect
A surf warning was issued for Guam and the Northern Marianas ahead of Typhoon Mawar, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will continue through Saturday, and includes a risk of rip currents.
The agency also said there was the potential for heavy rains and flooding on Friday night in the region.
ICYMI: Typhoon Mawar hits Guam
Typhoon Mawar has made landing on the US territory of Guam, leaving extreme damage and power outages behind.
Andrea Blanco and Ariana Baio report:
Follow super Typhoon Mawar’s trajectory as storm heads for the Philippines
Trajectory of Typhoon Mawar
