Typhoon Mawar, now known as Betty, is expected to move “generally northwestward” after inching close to the Philippines, the state weather agency has said in its latest update.

The storm that remained a “super typhoon” for over 60 hours last week is expected to become “slow-moving or almost stationary” from tomorrow or Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11am local time update today.

On Monday morning, typhoon Mawar was 470km east of the largest and most populous island of the Philippines – Luzon - prompting alerts for heavy rains and wind and some evacuations.

The typhoon was moving at 15kmh towards the northwest, and is expected to avoid a direct landfall with the Southeast Asian nation.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 155 kmh near the centre and gusts of up to 190 kmh, considerably down from its intensity last week.

Mawar is also expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Taiwan later this week as it moves closer to the island.

Last week, Mawar wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam, with harsh winds and heavy rains bringing flooding, widespread damage to property and power cuts.