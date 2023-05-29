Typhoon Mawar – latest: Updates as Philippines braces for heavy rains from ‘Cyclone Betty’
Mawar is moving northwest at a speed of 15kmh
Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar, now known as Betty, is expected to move “generally northwestward” after inching close to the Philippines, the state weather agency has said in its latest update.
The storm that remained a “super typhoon” for over 60 hours last week is expected to become “slow-moving or almost stationary” from tomorrow or Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11am local time update today.
On Monday morning, typhoon Mawar was 470km east of the largest and most populous island of the Philippines – Luzon - prompting alerts for heavy rains and wind and some evacuations.
The typhoon was moving at 15kmh towards the northwest, and is expected to avoid a direct landfall with the Southeast Asian nation.
It currently has maximum sustained winds of 155 kmh near the centre and gusts of up to 190 kmh, considerably down from its intensity last week.
Mawar is also expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Taiwan later this week as it moves closer to the island.
Last week, Mawar wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam, with harsh winds and heavy rains bringing flooding, widespread damage to property and power cuts.
Mawar to 'steadily weaken' over next five days
Typhoon Mawar, now known as Betty locally, is forecast to "steadily weaken over the next five days", according to the latest update from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) today.
The storm, which maintained its intensity as a "super typhoon" for over 60 hours last week leaving scientists calling it a "beast", has now gradually started to weaken as it inches close to the Philippines.
A super typhoon is equivalent to a category 5 hurricane, while the current speed of the cyclone puts it in category 4.
The weather agency expects the cyclone to go further down in intensity as it encounters cooler waters northwards towards the sea of Japan.
Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm late on Thursday or early Friday and into a tropical storm by the end of the week, the agency says.
Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) 2018
Super typhoon Mangkhut caused extensive damages in Guam, the Philippines, and South China in September 2018.
It was also the strongest typhoon to affect Hong Kong since Ellen in 1983.
With highest winds of 285kmh, the typhoon made landfall in northern Cagayan valley, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
The torrential rainfall triggered landslides and destroyed buildings. Almost all buildings in Tuguegarao, Cagayan‘s provincial capital experienced some sort of damage due to the typhoon.
The storm caused a total of $3.77bn (£3.05bn) in damage across multiple nations, along with at least 134 fatalities reported: 127 in the Philippines, six in mainland China, and one in Taiwan.
Typhoon Glenda (Rammasun) 2014
The typhoon left 225 people dead and unleashed destructive impacts across the Philippines, South China, and Vietnam in July 2014.
It reached the Philippines after passing directly over Guam with a wind speed of 260kmh and a rainfall volume of 200mm.
This typhoon caused damage amounting to over $771m (£625m). It also left almost 90 per cent of Manila residents without power for days.
Typhoon Pablo (Bopha) 2012
Another typhoon that caused heavy devastation in the Philippines region was the 2012’s Bopha, or locally named Pablo. It was considered the strongest tropical cyclone to ever hit Mindanao island.
Recording over 280kph of winds, the typhoon made landfall in three separate locations: Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Palawan.
It affected over five million people and left at least 1,900 people dead.
The damages from the cyclone stood at $1.16m (£939m), the third costliest for the southeastern nation.
Typhoon Odette (Rai) 2021
Typhoon Rai, known in the Philippines as super typhoon Odette, was the second costliest typhoon in Philippine history behind Typhoon Yolanda.
It swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions in December 2021, leaving behind a trail of flattened homes, damaged farms, and other food sources, severely affecting people’s lives and livelihoods.
It killed 410 people and cost about $1.02bn (£972m).
Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) 2013
The deadliest to strike the Philippines in recent years was typhoon Yolanda, which left over 6,300 people dead in November 2013.
With winds of 315kmh, it was also the world’s strongest tropical cyclone of 2013, and devastated the central part of the country, particularly Tacloban City.
The storm surge, reaching up to 25 feet in some areas, resulted in widespread destruction with many buildings destroyed. It cost damages of about $2.98bn (£2.41bn), the costliest in Philippines history.
From Odette to Mawar: The most powerful typhoons to hit the Philippines
As typhoon Mawar barrelled its way towards the Philippines as a “super typhoon”, the nation braced itself for a weekend of heavy rains and winds.
After rapidly intensifying to become the most powerful storm of 2023 after battering Guam, typhoon Mawar posed a significant threat with peak winds reaching 215kph and gusts nearing 265kph.
The Philippines is considered the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms as approximately 20 cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the area of the ocean the country monitors, yearly.
As the country once again prepares for the onslaught of this powerful cyclone, here are some of the strongest storms that have battered the country in recent times.
Philippines is considered the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms
‘We are one Guam. We are one Marianas. Stay sheltered and stay safe'
The weather service office issues forecasts for Guam as well as several islands to the north — Saipan, Tinian and Rota — that are part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, another U.S. territory. The Guam office also forecasts weather for the nearby independent Pacific island nations of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.
On Thursday, in their final live update as the storm began to subside, they kept passing the informational baton back and forth. It would be their last update from Guam, Landon Aydlett said, after nearly 48 hours together in the forecasting office.
“I don’t know what my house is looking like right now,” he said. “I’ll find out very soon, but we will ride it out together. We are one Guam. We are one Marianas. Stay sheltered and stay safe.”
From North Carolina to Guam
The brothers are from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a small farming town in the Outer Banks about an hour south of Norfolk, Virginia. Brandon Aydlett came to Guam first, more than 13 years ago, and his brother arrived a half-year later.
The brothers like to go hiking and paddleboarding. Brandon Aydlett enjoys running. Landon Aydlett — who at Thursday’s final briefing sported a necklace of small white shells gifted to him after a 2018 typhoon — prefers to lift weights. Last year they broke two Guinness world records by building the world’s largest and tallest toy timber tower as part of a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. The “Tower for Humanity” raised $20,000 for the Guam chapter of the charity.
Landon Aydlett said he’s heard about spouses working together in National Weather Service offices, but never about other twins.
Guam is an island of about 150,000 people about 3,900 miles (6,275 kilometers) west of Hawaii and 1,600 miles (2,600 kilometers) east of Manila, the capital of the Philippines.
‘Reassure your children. It’s going to be a little bit scary as we go later into the night'
“Reassure your children. It’s going to be a little bit scary as we go later into the night,” Brandon Aydlett said in a Facebook Live update as Guam was in the throes of the typhoon on Wednesday. “You can hear the sounds: The winds are howling, things are breaking. Just be together, talk to each other and things will slow down toward midnight and continuing into Thursday morning.”
Earlier, his brother explained to viewers of another live update that the weather was about to get worse.
“We’re starting to hear the low rumbles in the building here at the National Weather Service,” Landon Aydlett said. “Our doors are rattling. We hear little whistles through the windows, little cracks in the doors. We’re getting those effects here as we’re nearing typhoon force conditions.”
He told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview Thursday morning local time that working with his brother is like working with his best friend. They never planned to work together, he said.
“But the jobs fell in our laps, and we followed our heart and our passion for the work,” Aydlett said. “And somehow we both ended up in Guam.”
